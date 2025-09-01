I Fought the Law on ITV viewers hail ‘captivating’ Sheridan Smith but call out her Teesside accent

I Fought the Law viewers have declared Sheridan Smith is in award-winning form for her “captivating” performance in the harrowing drama.

Sheridan plays Ann Ming in the four-part true crime adaptation of For the Love of Julie, which follows Ann’s long campaign to overturn the double jeopardy law following the murder of her daughter.

But amid the praise lavished on Sheridan on social media, concerns were raised about one particular aspect of the ITV drama that seemed to indicate some of those complaining weren’t able to focus on the plot.

Sheridan Smith in character as Ann Ming in ITV’s I Fought the Law (Credit: ITV)

Reviews are in for ITV drama I Fought the Law

Julie Hogg was 22 when she went missing in 1989. A team of five forensic experts spent three days searching her home in Stockton-upon-Tees for evidence.

It was assumed Julie was a missing person. But her body was later found wrapped in a blanket in the bathroom by her mother.

Despite the horrific nature of Julie’s passing, many of those watching ITV at home made it clear how brave and inspirational they found Ann – and her portrayal.

“Excellent start to this four-part drama #IFoughtTheLaw,” one X user enthused. “As always Sheridan Smith convincingly becomes the person she is portraying. So good to see her again in a drama as it’s been so long since she was last on our screens.”

Another thrilled viewer posted: “What an extraordinary actress Sheridan Smith truly is. What a performance #ITV.”

“Incredible first episode of #IFoughtTheLaw,” another observer shared. “Sheridan Smith is just bloody phenomenal in everything she is in!”

Another fan felt Sheridan’s turn in I Fought the Law may be the best they’ve ever seen her.

“Sheridan Smith, your acting is superb in #IFoughtTheLaw,” they wrote. “I was hooked from the start and the best performance I’ve ever had the pleasure of watching you do. Ann Ming, must be so proud of you.”

And yet another claimed Sheridan is “one of the best ever”.

‘Give Sheridan Smith all the awards’

Indeed, several onlookers were persuaded Sheridan will prove unbeatable when acting awards are next dished out.

“Give it and Sheridan Smith ALL the awards now! #IFoughtTheLaw,” one X user insisted.

Another wrote: “#IFoughtTheLaw If Sheridan Smith doesn’t win at least one award for her captivating performance as the courageous and inspirational Ann Ming, then there will be questions asked.”

“Sheridan Smith should win awards for this portrayal #IFoughtTheLaw,” agreed a third.

Prepare the BAFTAs for the extraordinary Sheridan Smith!

A fourth person hyped her up: “Prepare the BAFTAs for the extraordinary Sheridan Smith! #IFoughtTheLaw is outstanding.”

And someone else agreed: “Well that was heartbreaking and we’re only on episode 1! Give Sheridan Smith all the awards #IFoughtTheLaw.”

Ann Ming campaigned for and achieved a historic change to the law (Credit: YouTube)

‘Sheridan Smith can’t do a Teesside accent’

However, some social media dissenters may have disagreed with all of the cast being given gongs for their acting work. And that’s because there were posts on X objecting to some of the attempts at the local accent.

“So Sheridan Smith can’t do a Teesside accent. #IFoughtTheLaw,” one person grumbled.

Another claimed: “The Teesside accent seems to be the most difficult to get right for an actor not from Teesside. #IFoughtTheLaw #RIPJulie.

To which someone else replied sarcastically, making use of rolling eyes emojis: “Yes, there are a lot of fine Geordie accents in this programme.”

And someone else pondered: “Why do all these Cleveland police officers have Geordie accents? #IFoughtTheLaw.”

But another viewer maintained: “Coming from the neighbouring town I know what happened in #IFoughtTheLaw and was in tears within minutes of it starting. Well played Sheridan Smith. Those focusing on her accent completely missing the point. Never met her but utmost admiration for Ann Ming. Remarkable woman.”

Stream all four episodes of I Fought The Law on ITVX now or watch tonight (September 1) on ITV1 at 9pm.

