‘I cried’: BBC viewers left in tears by ‘heartbreaking’ Babies but there’s one problem

Babies finally hit BBC One — and while everyone agrees it’s “heartbreaking”, viewers are split on one big question: is it actually good?

The new Stefan Golaszewski drama follows Lisa (Siobhán Cullen) and Stephen (Paapa Essiedu), a couple trying to have a child while dealing with repeated pregnancy loss.

It’s heavy, intimate, and deliberately slow — and that’s exactly where opinions start to divide.

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Every episode of Babies is on iPlayer now (Credit: BBC)

Viewers call Babies “moving” and “real”

Following its BBC One debut on March 30, many viewers didn’t just watch the first episode — they binged the entire series on iPlayer.

“I binge-watched this last night, it’s amazing… it portrayed the struggles of miscarriage and how you feel afterwards when it’s dismissed. Brilliant actors playing the part too,” one viewer wrote.

“Watched it all, very moving, really enjoyed it,” another added. “Watched first episode last night, it was heartbreaking,” a third said.

Others echoed the same sentiment. “Binged all 6, absolutely brilliant,” one wrote.

“Just watched it all. Very emotional but so very real. Absolutely loved it,” another commented.

Some also pointed to the show’s purpose. “I think [the] whole idea of it is so people have more understanding and empathy towards those who have suffered baby loss,” one viewer argued.

That lines up with Essiedu’s own take: “If it makes one person able to talk about pregnancy loss when they previously couldn’t, I think the show will have been a success.”

Babies is a tough watch (Credit: BBC/Snowed-In/Des Willie)

Others say it’s too “slow” and “boring”

But not everyone is on board. Golaszewski’s style — long silences and awkward conversations — is a tough sell if you’re not already a fan.

“I really thought it was very slow and boring,” one viewer said. “It’s far too slow and didn’t enjoy it at all,” another wrote.

Some were even harsher. “Sorry I thought it was the biggest load of crap ever, definitely won’t be watching the other 5 episodes,” one comment read.

Others simply wanted something lighter. “With the state of the world today I wish they would show a few more lighthearted things on TV,” another viewer added.

If you’ve finished it, you can check out our ending breakdown here.

Read more: Babies cast has an EastEnders legend and the wife of an iconic British movie star

Babies is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now. Episode 2 airs on BBC One tonight at 9pm.

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