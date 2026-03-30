Does Babies have a happy ending? Unpacking the BBC drama’s emotional finale and Lisa and Stephen’s future

Babies doesn’t hold back — so whether you bailed early or made it to the end, here’s exactly how the BBC drama wraps up.

It’s a tough watch. Stefan Golaszewski’s latest is arguably his most accomplished yet, but it rarely lets up. Moments of warmth are fleeting, and more often than not, they’re followed by another emotional gut punch.

The series follows Lisa (Siobhán Cullen) and Stephen (Paapa Essiedu), a couple in their 30s trying to have a baby. Instead, they’re forced to endure repeated loss while watching others build the life they wanted.

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So — does it end happily?

***Warning: spoilers for Babies ahead***

Babies has a happy ending! (Credit: BBC)

Babies ending explained: Do Lisa and Stephen have a child?

Yes — Lisa and Stephen finally have a baby.

It’s been a brutal journey to get there. The show opens after a pregnancy loss, and Lisa suffers two more miscarriages across the series.

By the penultimate episode, they turn to therapy. Stephen struggles to articulate his grief — even to his own dad — but eventually breaks down after a quiet moment with Lisa.

That episode ends with another pregnancy test. It’s positive — but instead of relief, it brings a familiar mix of hope and dread.

The finale picks up from there. At their next scan, they hear the baby’s heartbeat for the first time — a turning point after everything they’ve been through.

From there, the episode tracks the rest of the pregnancy: the anxiety, the physical toll, and the cautious excitement.

Babies has a major time jump

Right after the scan, the finale jumps roughly 20 years into the future.

Lisa and Stephen — now older — are in their kitchen, waiting for their son to come downstairs. It’s a quiet, domestic scene, but it quickly becomes clear what day it is: he’s leaving for university.

“Sleep well?” Stephen asks.

Their son laughs: “Yes, I slept well… why are you so obsessed with how I slept?”

The episode cuts between past and future, showing snapshots of their life together — small, intimate moments that mirror everything they fought for.

Grab your tissues! (Credit: BBC)

How does Babies end?

The finale ties both timelines together. In the present, Lisa gives birth. In the future, they say goodbye to their son as he leaves home.

It’s a deliberate parallel: the beginning and the end of parenthood, side by side.

Back in the present, they bring their baby home. Stephen opens a bottle, they sit together, and for a moment, everything is calm. Then the baby starts crying — and Lisa gets the final word. It’s brief, but it lands perfectly.

In a piece for the Radio Times, Golaszewski explained the personal roots of the show.

Babies, he said, reflects “the way we dragged each other across the wastelands of the apocalypse, the person who from the moment I met her has run through every word I write like electricity down a wire”.

What is their son’s name?

Lisa and Stephen never say their son’s name on screen. However, the credits reveal it: Charlie.

There’s no clear explanation for the name, and Golaszewski hasn’t confirmed any personal connection. In the future timeline, Charlie is played by Tristan Wright.

It was never going to work between Dave and Amanda (Credit: BBC)

What happens to Dave?

Dave (Jack Bannion) doesn’t end up with Amanda.

Instead, his story shifts toward co-parenting his son, Daniel (Zion Veerapen-Bernard).

After a series of missteps earlier in the show, the finale sees him trying — imperfectly — to be a better dad. He takes Daniel to the park, worries about him climbing too high, and slowly builds a bond with him.

He also finds some stability with his ex and her partner, and even strikes up a conversation with another single parent on the bus.

One of his most important moments comes earlier, when he finally speaks honestly with Stephen about Lisa’s struggles. It ends with a hug — a rare moment of connection.

What happens to Amanda?

Amanda doesn’t appear in the finale, but her story is clear.

She’s pregnant with Dave’s baby — and she’s left for Singapore without him.

Throughout the series, it’s obvious she never truly connected with Dave. That’s partly rooted in her past: she was previously engaged to Harry (Luke Norris), who died from an illness.

That loss shapes everything — her guarded behaviour, her reluctance to build a future with Dave, and her complicated feelings about the pregnancy.

In one key scene, she visits Harry’s parents to tell them she’s expecting.

“I’m pregnant. I didn’t wanna say in front of Janice,” she says. “I still love Harry, I promise you.”

His father reassures her, and the moment lands as one of the show’s quietest — and most emotional.

Read more: The best films on BBC iPlayer to watch right now

Babies is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

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