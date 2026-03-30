Press: The forgotten ‘twisty’ BBC drama with Babies stars and huge Rotten Tomatoes score

Babies premieres on BBC One tonight — and if Charlotte Riley and Paapa Essiedu look familiar together, there’s a good reason why.

The new Stefan Golaszewski drama follows Lisa (Siobhán Cullen) and Stephen (Essiedu), a couple trying to have a baby as they navigate repeated loss and grief.

Alongside them in the Babies cast are Jack Bannon as Stephen’s friend Dave, and Riley as his partner Amanda. But this isn’t the first time Riley and Essiedu have shared the screen — and the show they starred in together is one many viewers missed.

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Babies revolves around newspaper rivals (Credit: BBC)

Press starred Paapa Essiedu and Charlotte Riley before Babies

Press aired on BBC One in 2018, centring on the clash between two rival newspapers: a serious broadsheet and a sensationalist tabloid.

Charlotte Riley plays Holly Evans, deputy news editor at The Herald, while Ben Chaplin stars as Duncan Allen, editor of The Post.

As Holly puts it, The Post is “sexy, sensationalist and doesn’t check its facts”, while The Herald prides itself on going the “extra mile” and trying to do the right thing.

Paapa Essiedu plays Ed Washburn, a young reporter at The Post trying to find his footing.

“It’s about him finding his moral compass, really,” he said in a behind-the-scenes featurette.

Who else was in Press?

The cast is stacked with familiar faces.

Priyanga Burford plays Amina Chaudry (Industry), editor of The Herald, while Grantchester star Al Weaver appears as investigative journalist James Edwards.

There’s also a standout turn from David Suchet — best known as Poirot — as the ruthless media boss George Emmerson.

The wider cast includes:

Ellie Kendrick as Leona Manning-Lynd

Genevieve Barr as Charlotte Evans

Brendan Cowell as Peter Langly

Shane Zaza as Raz Kane

Susannah Wise as Wendy Bolt

Elliot Levey as Prime Minister Matthew Harper

Paapa Essiedu plays a rookie reporter (Credit: BBC)

Is Press worth watching?

Yes – if you can find it. Press holds a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes and remains one of the BBC’s most underrated dramas. It’s sharp, fast-moving, and digs into the messy reality of modern journalism.

The Atlantic praised its look at how “the sausage gets made”, calling it “deeply satisfying”.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph described it as “irresistible entertainment” filled with “bruised-but-noble heroes and amorally sleazy villains”.

How to watch Press – is it on BBC iPlayer?

Here’s the catch: Press isn’t currently on BBC iPlayer.

In the UK, your options are limited to buying it digitally on Amazon Prime Video or picking up the DVD.

If you’re willing to use a VPN, you may be able to stream it for free via Plex in North America.

Read more: ‘Upsetting’: New ‘tearjerking’ BBC drama Babies comes with a big warning

Babies is available on BBC iPlayer now. New episodes will air every Monday and Tuesday at 9pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you’ll be watching tonight?