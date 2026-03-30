‘Upsetting’: New ‘tearjerking’ BBC drama Babies comes with a big warning

Babies is an “upsetting” new drama — and before you hit play, the BBC has issued a clear warning.

From the creator of Him & Her, Mum, and Marriage, Stefan Golaszewski’s latest series is already earning praise. But it’s also a tough watch, tackling pregnancy loss head-on.

Starring Paapa Essiedu and Siobhán Cullen, the six-part series is now on iPlayer ahead of its BBC One debut — and it’s not pulling its punches.

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Babies is a tough watch (Credit: BBC/Snowed-In/Des Willie)

What is Babies about?

Babies follows Lisa and Stephen, a couple in their 30s trying to have a child.

It begins in the aftermath of a miscarriage, and doesn’t shy away from the emotional fallout. The series digs into grief, frustration, and the strain it puts on relationships.

Alongside them is Dave, Stephen’s immature best friend, and Amanda, his partner — offering a very different perspective on parenthood.

Despite the heavy subject matter, the show still finds moments of tenderness.

Essiedu acknowledged it won’t be easy viewing, but said: “If it makes one person able to talk about pregnancy loss when they previously couldn’t, I think the show will have been a success.”

Golaszewski added that he hopes it helps people feel “less alone”.

Babies is “upsetting” but it’s an important story (Credit: BBC)

BBC issues warning for ‘upsetting’ scenes

If you search for Babies on iPlayer, every episode includes a content warning.

The show contains strong language and “some upsetting scenes” — with a specific note about pregnancy loss.

Viewers are also directed to BBC Action Line, which offers support resources, including organisations like the Miscarriage Association and Sands.

Critics have praised the series, but many echo the same message: be prepared.

“It’s one of the most gut-wrenching and honest portrayals of baby loss that I’ve ever seen,” TechRadar wrote. The Irish Independent also warned it “will be difficult viewing for any woman who’s tragically lost a child”.

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Babies is available on BBC iPlayer now. Episodes will also air on BBC One every Monday and Tuesday at 9pm.