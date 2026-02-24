Huge Made In Chelsea cast shake-up as Netflix star set to join the show, and things are going to get wild

Made In Chelsea has confirmed a major cast shake-up as the E4 reality favourite prepares to return next month.

The long-running series is back for its 31st season in March — and viewers can expect plenty of drama as several new faces join the Chelsea crowd.

And while they may be new to Made In Chelsea, at least one arrival is already well-versed in reality TV chaos…

Former Netflix star is joining the cast (Credit: Channel 4)

Two new stars join Made In Chelsea

Joining the cast are 26-year-olds Elys Hutchinson and Philip Pollard.

Elys may already be familiar to viewers. In 2023 she appeared on Netflix dating show Too Hot To Handle before later starring in Perfect Match the following year.

According to the show, the trained ski instructor “isn’t afraid to put herself out there” when it comes to romance — suggesting love triangles could be on the way.

Philip Pollard is also set to make his debut. He’s the brother of current cast member Jules Pollard and joins the show after the end of an eight-year relationship.

However, producers hinted he has “no plans to settle down”, which could spell trouble in SW3.

Philip will also be a new arrival (Credit: Channel 4)

Fan favourite returning

The cast shake-up doesn’t stop there either. Fan favourite Igna Valentiner is also returning after time away from the series.

Speaking about her comeback, Igna said she had been living in Bali but was ready to head back to London and reunite with friends — and see what drama she’d missed.

When does Made In Chelsea return?

Channel 4 has confirmed Made In Chelsea will return in March. Although an exact start date has not yet been announced.

The new run will begin with a two-part special set at a stately manor in Perthshire, promising “romance, tension and shifting alliances”.

So it sounds like fans won’t have to wait long before the chaos kicks off once again.

