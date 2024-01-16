Holly Willoughby branded ‘desperate and overdone’ as Katie Hopkins launches vile rant: ‘Looks like an ex-wife at a wedding’

The much-anticipated return of Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby to television screens over the weekend has faced criticism on social media from the controversial Katie Hopkins.

Sunday’s episode of Dancing On Ice (January 14) marked Holly‘s first TV appearance since she departed This Morning in October. She has been joined by her friend Stephen Mulhern, who has replaced Phillip Schofield as co-host.

But Katie has expressed her disapproval over ITV bringing Holly back and made a number of outlandish claims in a vile – and unsubstantiated – online rant.

Holly made her return to Dancing On Ice at the weekend (Credit: ITV)

Katie Hopkins’ launches shock Holly Willoughby rant

In an Instagram video, Katie ranted that it would “cost ITV a fortune” to “part ways” with Holly.

“Instead, they’ve placed her back on Dancing on Ice. The public might be wondering, why is she back? I thought they had let her go. She seems a bit like an ex-wife at a wedding, somewhat desperate and overdone,” she said.

She seems a bit like an ex-wife at a wedding, somewhat desperate and overdone.

Continuing with her hateful rant, Katie added: “Or one of those patients wandering into the wrong ward after taking too many Prozac.”

Dancing On Ice fans rally round Holly Willoughby

Fans were quick to slam the controversial star. One asked: “Why are you so personal about people?” Another then said: “It’s not nice to be so unkind.”

A third then commented: “It does make me laugh when Katie criticises TV hosts despite the fact she wants to be on TV but can’t be because her show absolutely bombed and was cancelled due to low ratings almost as soon as it started.”

Holly’s Dancing On Ice went down a storm with fans on Sunday night, with thousands flocking to social media to share their delight that she was back.

ED! has contacted Holly’s reps for comment.

Katie took to Instagram to make her feelings known as Holly Willoughby returned to Dancing On Ice (Credit: Instagram)

However, it wasn’t just Holly under attack, with Katie also targeting Barney Walsh, who has joined his dad Bradley as host of BBC’s Gladiators reboot.

She added: “Bradley Walsh’s kid seems like the intern, just showing up with no clue. Like an apprentice at a garage who’s never seen a spanner.”

Katie also hit out at Gladiators host Barney Walsh (Credit: BBC)

Katie hits out at grieving Kate Garraway

She has also been under fire after mocking Kate Garraway following the sad passing of her husband Derek Draper.

The former Apprentice star joked that a documentary titled Life After Derek would be airing as she laughed while sipping a glass of wine.

Katie then said: “There’s also a book she’s releasing to go with the documentary Life After Derek. He’s only been dead a week.”

Controversial Katie was widely slammed for the attack on Kate.

Read more: Dancing On Ice host Stephen Mulhern distracts viewers with his appearance

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.