Gladiators fans deliver their verdict on new series and it’s bad news for Bradley and Barney Walsh

The verdict’s in on the new series of Gladiators and, while it’s good news for the BBC when it comes to the ratings, it’s bad news for hosts Bradley and Barney Walsh.

The series returned to our screens on Saturday night (January 13) with a new team of Gladiators and two new hosts in Bradley and Barney.

However, while some loved it, others thought signing the father and son duo was a “mistake”.

Bradley and Barney Walsh were at the helm of the new series of Gladiators (Credit: BBC)

New series of Gladiators smashes it in the ratings

Posting on Twitter on Sunday morning, the BBC revealed millions tuned in to watch the first episode of the new series.

“An average audience of 6 million felt the power of the #Gladiators on @BBCOne on Saturday night with a peak of 6.4 million tuning in and a 38.2% audience share,” the broadcaster boasted.

But will they all tune in next weekend? It seems a little uncertain…

An average audience of 6 million felt the power of the #Gladiators on @BBCOne on Saturday night with a peak of 6.4 million tuning in and a 38.2% audience share Watch now on @BBCiPlayer ⤵️https://t.co/TKEqrIRXJB pic.twitter.com/I4QC0urBdd — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) January 14, 2024

Viewers react

One viewer said: “I enjoyed #Gladiators but just feel like Bradley Walsh and his nepo baby aren’t suited to host it.”

Another agreed and said: “Well, I kinda enjoyed #Gladiators. It’s fairly faithful to the original UK version, which is nice. If it ain’t broke etc. But what the hell has Bradley Walsh got over BBC and ITV?! He must know some really dodgy secrets to be getting so much work!!!”

A third commented: “Needed male female presenters, doesn’t suit Bradley style presenting. Locker room chats between #Gladiators very cringe!”

Another said: “Oh didn’t realise Bradley and Barney were presenting. Think that was a mistake.” Another then added: “Really not loving Bradley & Barney Walsh as the presenters of #Gladiators. I couldn’t make it through the first episode.”

However, not everyone felt the same.

“Bradley Walsh. Great choice of host for #Gladiators,” cooed one.

Another then added: “Love the new #Gladiators!! Loved it as a child and love it again now. Have to say I actually prefer Bradley hosting but I do miss Wolf.”

