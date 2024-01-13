All the scandal and tragedy that’s embroiled the original cast of Gladiators

A new series of Gladiators is returning to BBC One tonight (January 13), but who remembers the original cast?

The original series, which aired on ITV, was hosted by Ulrika Jonsson and John Fashanu. However, the reboot will be hosted by father and son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh.

As we look back on the original series that dominated the ’90s, here are all the hardships and scandals the cast faced.

Father and son duo Bradley and Barney will present the new series (Credit: YouTube)

Michael Ahearne was sentenced to six months in prison

Michael Ahearne, known as Warrior on the show, appeared in the first six series of Gladiators. However, in 1997, he got himself into trouble after involving himself in a plot to foil the prosecution of Philip Glennon Junior, who is the brother-in-law of international cocaine baron, Curtis ‘Cocky’ Warren.

Philip had been accused of trying to murder a nightclub doorman and police officer. Michael’s job was to pass money from Curtis to the corrupt head of Merseyside Police’s drugs squad.

Philip and the corrupt police officer were both jailed. Michael was also sent down for corruption and perverting the course of justice. Even though he was handed a 15-month sentence, he only served six months.

TV star Michael had his fair share of troubles (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

Michael found himself in trouble once again

In 2018, Michael was involved in yet another crime. After the police had raided his home, they found a stash of anabolic steroids inside bags. They also found some boxes containing CS spray canisters.

Michael was charged over the CS spray. He was sentenced to six months in prison and was suspended for 12 months at Liverpool Crown Court in October of that year.

Gladiators star Jefferson reportedly had drug struggles (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

Jefferson King suffered from drug addiction

Jefferson King, also known as Shadow, was axed from the show two years into its launch after accusations of him taking cocaine in a London nightclub.

However, according to programme maker LWT, the official reason for his sacking was his testing positive for steroids.

As reported by the Daily Star, Jefferson moved to New York when he was 14, which is when she started taking cocaine.

Following his time on Gladiators, Jefferson split up with his wife and his drug addiction became a serious concern.

“My worst low was a few years after Gladiators. I started doing more and more drugs and had to fund my habit by working as a manual labourer,” he said.

In order to fund the addiction, Jefferson turned to crime and asked for loans from his family. In 2015, he revealed in an interview that he managed to turn his life around.

Jefferson, however, admitted to taking part in the drug-fuelled plan over a debt. Shortly after, he was sent to jail for six years and three months in 2021.

Michael Willson was almost fired for being drunk on set

Michael Willson, also known as Cobra, remained on Gladiators for the first eight series. That said, he wasn’t the most responsible character.

“I remember looking at the Wall and thinking: ‘I’ve got to chase this guy up it and I’m bleeding drunk’,” he told The Guardian in 2019.

As a result, Michael was nearly fired for his drunk antics.

Ulrika briefly dated bodybuilder James from the show (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ulrika Jonsson formed a romance with James Crossley

As many will remember Ulrika Jonsson presented the hit show alongside former footballer John Fashanu.

During her time as host, she formed a brief relationship with Gladiator Hunter, aka known as James Crossley. Years later, she still speaks fondly of James.

“I dated Hunter for about a year and a half and away from the show he was amazing and the sweetest, sweetest man,” Ulrika told Vicky Pattison on her The Secret To podcast.

She continued: “He was only 22 when I think when I got together with him. Poor boy.”

Gladiators’ Bernadette sadly died last year (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

Bernadette Hunt tragically died from cancer

Bernadette Hunt, also known as Falcon, died from cancer in March 2023 at age 59. She joined the show during its second series back in 1993.

“It is with great sadness that I have to tell you of my partner’s younger sister Bernadette Hunt,” her sister’s partner shared in a statement.

“I had the privilege to be in her company a few times and I have to say she was one of the most loveliest people I have ever met.”

He continued: “She had been battling cancer for a number of years until sadly she lost he fight. RIP Bernie.”

Gladiators returns on Saturday (January 13) from 5.50pm on BBC One and BBC iPLayer.

