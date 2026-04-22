Helen Flanagan admits she is ‘seriously territorial’ over Scott Sinclair four years following split as she issues warning to Celebrity Ex on the Beach co-stars

Helen Flanagan has opened up in typically candid fashion about her feelings towards ex Scott Sinclair, admitting she still feels “seriously territorial” despite both of them moving on with their lives.

The former Coronation Street star is currently back on screens in Paramount+’s Celebrity Ex on the Beach, alongside the likes of John Grimes and Curtis Pritchard, where past relationships are very much back in the spotlight.

Helen is currently starring on Celebrity Ex on the Beach (Credit: YouTube)

Helen Flanagan speaks out on ex Scott Sinclair

During the latest episode, released on April 21, Helen reflected on her long relationship with former footballer Scott Sinclair.

The pair were together for 13 years and share three children — daughters Matilda, 10, and Delilah, seven, and son Charlie, four. They were engaged between 2018 and 2022 before ultimately splitting.

With the possibility of Scott entering the villa, Helen made it very clear she wouldn’t be comfortable with it.

“What if your big ex came in?” Toby Aromolaran asked. Helen immediately shut it down, replying: “No! None of the girls would be able to look at him, never mind speak to him.”

She went even further when discussing how she might react if other women tried to get close to him.

“I’m seriously territorial when it comes to the father of my children. I was with him for 13 years, so I think that if any of my girls tried to speak to him, it would be a massive disrespect, and I would drown any of those girls in the pool.”

Despite the strong words, Scott did not enter the villa in this episode — something Helen may well have been relieved about.

Helen and Scott were together for 13 years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is Scott Sinclair’s girlfriend now?

Since his split from Helen, Scott has moved on with Lauren Davies.

Reports suggest the pair already knew each other through family connections, with Lauren said to be a family friend before their relationship turned romantic in 2024.

Lauren is understood to live a more private life and works supporting children with ADHD.

“They’re getting on well and really enjoy each other’s company,” a source previously told The Sun.

“They met through family years back. Scott and Lauren just hit it off a few months ago and started dating. At the moment, they just want to see where things go.”

Read more: Helen Flanagan drops baby bombshell following sudden split from partner Robbie Talbot

Celebrity Ex on the Beach Season 4 episodes drop every Tuesday on Paramount+