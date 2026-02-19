Heartbreaking hidden health diagnosis that’s forced Sheridan Smith to turn down Celebrity Traitors series 2

Sheridan Smith might be one of the hardest-working stars on British television, but there’s one glittering gig she’s firmly steering clear of: Celebrity Traitors series 2.

From scene-stealing turns in Benidorm and The Royle Family to her recent role in ITV’s 2025 hit I Fought The Law, Sheridan has barely been off our screens.

But when it comes to appearing on the celebrity spin-off of the smash BBC series, Celebrity Traitors, she says it’s a no.

Sheridan Smith on Celebrity Traitors stint

Speaking on The Romesh Ranganathan Show, Sheridan confessed that although she’s a fan of Celebrity Traitors, signing up for series two is out of the question.

The actress admitted she would be “petrified” taking part and would likely end up in tears worrying about what her fellow contestants were saying behind her back.

“I love the show but it’s everything I’m petrified of. I’ll be like, ‘What did that person say about me? Why did they just leave the room?'” she explained.

Sheridan added that her anxiety would be “heightened”, saying: “I’d go under, I’d be crying.”

The mum-of-one also joked she would make a “rubbish” Traitor because she simply can’t lie. “If I was a Traitor I’d be like, ‘It’s me, I’m sorry, I can’t lie.’ I’d be rubbish,” she said candidly.

Rumoured names for Celebrity Traitors series 2

The first celebrity edition of the BBC favourite had viewers completely hooked. With a line-up including Stephen Fry, Clare Balding, Cat Burns and eventual winner Alan Carr, the show proved an instant hit.

Now, even though the official cast for series two hasn’t been confirmed, the rumour mill is in full swing.

One name reportedly being eyed is acting legend Hugh Grant. According to The Sun, insiders believe landing him would be a major coup, with bosses keen to avoid booking the “same tired reality stars” who pop up on every show.

Meanwhile, fans have also been buzzing about the possibility of Alison Hammond entering the famous castle. The This Morning favourite first rose to fame on Big Brother, so she’s no stranger to reality TV pressure. Reports claim she’s in final talks, with a source saying she’s “keen”.

Sheridan’s struggles with anxiety

Sheridan has been open about her struggles with anxiety and mental health, particularly following the death of her dad.

In 2016, Sheridan’s father, Colin, was diagnosed with cancer. However, he tragically died in December of that year at age 80.

During an appearance on Lorraine in 2018, Sheridan openly admitted she really struggled following Colin’s death.

“I was spiralling out of control and I was making mistakes, doing things I really regret because I wasn’t in my right frame of mind, so I kind of understand that will get backlash and people will think, “What’s going on?”,” she said.

“My anxiety started with Legally Blonde. It’s like imposter syndrome and then you think, this can’t be happening to me because I’m not good enough.”

