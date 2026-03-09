‘We’ve lost people over the years’: Handcuffed star Tilly Martin on heartbreaking reality of homeless charity she runs

Tilly Martin from Channel 4 series Handcuffed: Last Pair Standing is seen feeding the homeless in tonight’s episode (March 9). However, the charity she helps to run has also faced heartbreaking losses over the years.

Speaking about the work she does supporting vulnerable people, Tilly revealed that while the organisation has helped many turn their lives around, some of those they’ve supported have sadly died on the streets.

Tilly first appeared on our screens 10 years ago (Credit: Channel 4)

Tilly’s homeless charity

The star, who first appeared on Bear Grylls show The Island more than a decade ago, returned to TV screens last week on Handcuffed: Last Pair Standing. She is paired with millionaire Anthony, who has a vast vintage car collection.

Kind-hearted Tilly, meanwhile, spends much of her free time helping to feed homeless and vulnerable people in and around London.

Tilly Martin is currently appearing on Handcuffed: Last Pair Standing (Credit: Channel 4)

What’s the name of the homeless charity Tilly from Handcuffed: Last Pair Standing runs?

The charity Tilly helps to run is called The Little Things UK. It’s a non-profit organisation that supports homeless and vulnerable people in and around London. The charity holds two weekly outreaches in Shoreditch and Enfield, seeing on average 150 people per week.

It provides home-cooked nutritious food, hot drinks, clothes and hair cuts. The charity also offers drug and alcohol support. Most importantly, it provides a safe and non-judgemental environment for people who need help.

Tilly told us: “We have a wonderful team of cooks who work on a six-week rotation. We have partnerships with Selfridges, the Felix Project, Hackney Food Bank, Paul the Veg Man. Most importantly we’ve created an environment that is safe – where people feel welcome, heard and loved.”

However, she admitted the work can sometimes be heartbreaking.

She added: “We’ve been there through rain or shine, global pandemic and World Cup semi finals and will continue to so. Whilst we’ve lost some of our ‘clients’ over the years, we’ve had some beautiful success stories of employment, education and housing.

“We’re not religious or political. We just believe you should build a longer table, not a higher fence,” she concluded.

Anthony’s apology

In tonight’s episode, Tilly is seen showing Anthony the work she does for the charity. However, he is forced to apologise and swiftly U-turns after some ill-advised comments he makes as the pair prepare sausage and mash for the homeless.

She takes Anthony out to deliver the meals and, after meeting a man who’d rather return to prison than live on the streets, he starts to choke up. Anthony apologises as he realises just how much hardship there is on the streets, and just how kind Tilly actually is.

How you can help the charity Tilly runs

If you’re based in London, you can help Tilly’s charity by donating your time. Tilly told us The Little Things UK feeds around 150 people per week, and is always looking for people to help cook and deliver meals.

The charity also accepts donations, if you’re able, via Tilly’s JustGiving page here.

Find out more about The Little Things UK on its website here.

