Hallelujah! Disney + finally confirms start date for Rivals series 2 and it’s a extended series

Rivals is strutting back onto our screens in seriously glamorous style, with series 2 arriving very soon. Disney+ has finally dropped the trailer straight from the fictional village of Rutshire — and yes, this time the cast appear to be mostly dressed (just about).

In May 2025, Disney+ confirmed filming had begun on the second season of the award-winning series, which first aired in 2024.

Based on the best-selling novel by Dame Jilly Cooper, the TV adaptation quickly became one of the year’s biggest hits. And by the sounds of it, series 2 is set to turn everything up a notch.

Here’s everything we know about Rivals series 2 so far, including the newly released trailer and confirmed start date.

David Tennant returns as Lord Tony Baddingham in Rivals series 2 (Credit: Disney+)

Is there a series 2 of Rivals on Disney+?

Disney+ confirmed they’d commissioned a second run of Rivals back in December 2024, and now the cast and crew are officially back filming.

We’re told: “As power struggles escalate and rivalries deepen, ambition drives every move, pushing loyalties to the edge.”

As for the plot? Let’s be honest — you don’t watch Rivals for the fine detail. The show thrives on sex, chemistry, love and, of course, rivalry.

A synopsis promises: “Careers, marriages, and reputations hang in the balance as personal and professional lives collide in a world where secrets can’t stay hidden for long.

“Bold, emotionally charged, and filled with unforgettable moments, Rivals is a thrilling ride through a landscape of breathtaking beauty, fierce competition, and life-changing decisions – where the cost of success could be everything.” Say no more.

The trailer confirms Lord Tony Baddingham is very much alive — albeit nursing a hefty headache after THAT dramatic series 1 ending — while Taggie and Rupert look as loved-up as ever.

Release date schedule of episodes for series 2

Rivals series 2 will run for 12 episodes, making it longer than the first series, which had eight.

A spokesperson for Disney+ said: “The drama returns with an extended season of 12 episodes – and even more wit, desire, and dramatic twists.”

The first season of the hit Jilly Cooper adaptation debuted in October 2024 with all episodes released at once. This time, the show is mixing things up by arriving in two six-episode batches.

The first set lands on Friday, May 15, 2026 with a three-episode premiere, while the second batch will follow later in the year on Disney+.

Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook in Rivals (Credit: Disney+)

Who’s in the cast?

All the major players are returning, including David Tennant as Tony Baddingham, whose fate hung in the balance at the end of series 1.

Alex Hassell is back as Rupert Campbell-Black, alongside Aidan Turner as Declan O’Hara, Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones and Bella Maclean as Taggie O’Hara.

Returning cast members also include Nafessa Williams, Katherine Parkinson, Victoria Smurfit, Claire Rushbrook, Oliver Chris, Lisa McGrillis, Emily Atack, Rufus Jones, Luca Pasqualino, Catriona Chandler and Annabel Scholey.

Disney+ said: “Set against the backdrop of the stunning Cotswolds countryside and the glamorous, high-stakes world of 1980s British television, the second instalment will see the return of the all-star cast that won the hearts of fans and critics alike as well as introducing brand new faces.”

New additions include Mission Impossible star Hayley Atwell and Napoleon’s Rupert Everett. Further cast joining the ensemble are Maxim Ays, Holly Cattle, Oliver Dench, Amanda Lawrence, Bobby Lockwood, Eliot Salt and Jonny Weldon.

‘Sex-static filming for the second season’

Executive producer and Rivals author Dame Jilly Cooper said: “I’m utterly sex-static filming for the second season is upon us. It was magical working with Happy Prince and Disney+ on the first season and seeing everyone fall head over heels for my beloved characters.”

She added: “I’m delighted to be able to work with them again and for everyone to see what further mischief they all get up to!”

Sadly, Jilly Cooper tragically died before Rivals series 2 reached screens, passing away aged 88 in October 2025.

Jilly’s children said: “Mum was the shining light in all of our lives. Her love for all of her family and friends knew no bounds.

“Her unexpected death has come as a complete shock.”

Irish actor Aidan Turner returns as ambitious TV presenter Declan O’Hara (Credit: Disney+)

When’s the start date of Rivals series 2? How can I watch?

Rivals will return to Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK and internationally.

Although Disney+ has now confirmed a start date, we suspect the second batch of episodes may take a little longer to arrive.

Series 1 landed in September 2024 and quickly became a huge hit with viewers.

Did Jilly Cooper write a sequel to the novel Rivals?

Fans will know Rivals is the second book in the Rutshire Chronicles. The first novel, Riders, was published in 1985 and introduced Rupert Campbell-Black, with Rivals following in 1988.

Rivals is the second novel in Dame Jilly Cooper’s Rutshire Chronicles. Explaining why it was her favourite, she said: “I think Rivals is my favourite novel because I love the characters so much. Even the most ruthless display moments of tenderness and vulnerability and the shyest and gentlest show courage and integrity as true love blossoms.”

There are 11 books in the Rutshire Chronicles, with the most recent, Tackle!, published in 2023. Olympian and hero Rupert Campbell-Black appears in all of the novels.

Read more: The best TV shows on Disney Plus you need to watch this month

Rivals series 1 is currently available to stream on Disney+, with series 2 landing on Friday, May 15, 2026.