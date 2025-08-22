This Morning star Gyles Brandreth has shared his heartache, days after breaking down in tears on the show.

Last week, Gyles wept during a segment about VJ Day, when a picture of his late father flashed up on screen.

Today (August 22), Gyles was seen in his trademark chunky knit, this time with a cat on the front, which prompted host Rylan Clark to reveal Gyles had had some “bad news” yesterday…

This Morning star Gyles Brandreth shares ‘bad news’

This Morning host Rylan said: “Gyles, we’ve got to start, I can see the jumper. We love you dearly on this show but you’ve had some bad news.”

Gyles, 77, told him: “Well I’ve shared my love for my cat Nala, she was the neighbour’s cat who danced over the wall and adopted my wife Michèle and the neighbours said you should keep her. Sadly she died yesterday.”

He then added: “She was nearly 20 years of age, a Maine Coon. She had kidney failure and a tumour and was not able to walk so it was time to say goodbye. It was heartbreaking because we loved her so much. She only brought happiness to our lives.”

‘Is it too soon?’

Gyles then revealed a twist in the tale… He added: “The vet, when he came round, he said, as chance would have it, we have a stray, a little kitten called Ethel. Maybe you could come and meet her? So we’re thinking of going this afternoon,” he said, before asking: “Is it too soon?”

Host Sian Welby declared: “No, it feels like it’s meant to be.” “You should do whatever you feel comfortable with,” Rylan said. “We know how much you loved Nala. We are just so sorry for the both of you.”

Heartbreakingly, Gyles then added: “It was quite a struggle last night. Nala always used to sleep on my wife’s tummy, so last night I slept the whole night with my hand on her tummy so she could go to sleep.”

“Bless you,” Sian said sadly.

“So I think we need another one,” he concluded, promising to keep the hosts posted on how it goes with kitten Ethel.

Viewers react

Gyles was inundated with support over the loss of Nala.

One viewer commented with a rainbow emoji: “Awww Nala.” “So sad to lose a pet, sending love to Gyles and his wife,” said another.

