This Morning star Gyles Brandreth breaks down in tears as show marks 80th anniversary of VJ Day

This Morning fans were left rallying around Gyles Brandreth after he broke down discussing his late father’s involvement in WWII.

The ITV show returned for another episode on Friday (August 15) with Emma Willis and Craig Doyle back at the helm.

Joining the pair on the show was regular Gyles. But things took an emotional turn when Gyles spoke about his dear father.

Things took an emotional turn (Credit: ITV)

Gyles Brandreth in tears on This Morning

On This Morning on Friday, the show marked the 80th anniversary of VJ Day – a day which marks the end of WWII.

After watching the two-minute silence service in Staffordshire, back in the studio, Emma said: “It’s so emotional isn’t it, it’s so moving.”

Gyles replied: “80 years ago and to see there veterans, people who were actually alive, in what many called the Forgotten War. Victory over Japan Day was the final end.”

Reflecting on his family, Gyles went on: “Whenever we talk about the war, I think about my own family. My father was in the army during the Second World War in intelligence.”

Gyles spoke about his late father (Credit: ITV)

Gyles overcome with emotion

A photo of Gyles’ father then appeared on the screen as Craig said: “There he is, bless him. Oh that’s rather touching.”

Overcome with emotion, Gyles then started crying. Struggling to speak, he said: “They’re good people, really good people. Interestingly, they very rarely talked about it. They just got on with it.”

Still emotional, Gyles turned to his co-star Rachel Johnson and said: “And your grandparents.”

Craig said: “It’s very poignant. A lot of people will be feeling like you – proud and very sad,” as Gyles added: “Very proud.”

Oh Gyles, such raw emotion.

This Morning viewers were quick to rush over to X to send their support to Gyles over the sad moment on the show.

“Oh Gyles, such raw emotion,” said one person. Someone else added: “Let’s be honest… who got a bit emotional at Gyles then.”

A third chimed in: “Awww Gyles, I am crying now.” Another also penned: “Gyles is a gorgeous man.”

Read more: This Morning star Dr Zoe Williams reveals she miscarried while on ITV show

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.