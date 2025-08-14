This Morning star Dr Zoe Williams has opened up for the first time on live TV about her miscarriages.

The resident doctor appeared on the ITV show on Thursday (August 14) during an interview with Rebecca Adlington. The Olympian bravely opened up about her own miscarriages with husband Andy Parsons.

During the chat, Zoe revealed that she previously miscarried while she was actually on the ITV show.

On Thursday, Rebecca Adlington appeared on This Morning with husband Andy Parsons. The pair spoke about raising awareness for miscarriages.

Rebecca and Andy have sadly suffered two miscarriages, one in 2022 and another in 2023.

Talking about losing daughter, Harper, in 2023, Rebecca said: “We were a mess. I could not stop crying for three days. I couldn’t process it. As a woman, you blame yourself, the guilt, what have I done? There was no rhyme or reason. I followed every single rule you get told to do.”

Zoe then also opened up about her own experience.

Host Craig Doyle said: “Zoe, I know you come on here as an expert to help people and you haven’t spoken publicly about this before, but it’s a trauma you know all too well.”

Zoe replied: “Yeah absolutely. When I was talking to the producers about this yesterday, I haven’t shared it publicly, but I myself have had two miscarriages as well, both very early on at 10 weeks.”

This Morning star Dr Zoe went on: “One was before I got pregnant with my little boy, who’s now four years old and one was after.”

She then shared: “The second one I was sat here on this sofa, bleeding, having a miscarriage. I say that because you will know people going through this. People often get on with it, they go to work, no one knows.

“I think we need to talk more and be more open. In some countries people share their pregnancy news as soon as they find out; the benefit of that is it normalises miscarriages.”

Moved by Zoe’s comment, Craig said: “I’m so sorry, it’s such an awful thing you’ve had to go through.”

