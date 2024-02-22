Rebecca Adlington reveals son Albie’s heartbreak after her miscarriage: ‘Her ashes are now in the house’

Rebecca Adlington has opened up about the loss of her baby girl last year – revealing her ashes are now in their home.

The former Olympian tragically suffered a late miscarriage last year – when she lost her little girl, Harper, at 20 weeks.

Now, Rebecca has revealed how she and her family will “never forget” Harper, and has shared her son’s heartbreaking words after their loss.

The swimmer has opened up about how she is doing (Credit: ITV)

Rebecca Adlington on losing baby last year

Rebecca is a proud mom to two young children, Albie, two, who she shares with husband of two years Andy Parsons. As well as Summer, seven, with ex and former swimmer Harry Needs.

And in a new interview, Rebecca revealed that her family will “never forget” Harper – but insisted that she is “doing okay”.

Speaking to OK!, she confessed how after the miscarriage, the end of the year was “tough”. Rebecca explained: “We’ll never fully get over what happened, but Harper will always be part of our family.”

Rebecca says baby ashes are in house

And Rebecca’s two-year-old, Albie, hasn’t forgotten her sister either as he tells people: “My sisters are Harper and Summer!”

Rebecca went on: “Her ashes are now in the house, we talk about her. She’ll always be a part of our lives. I think you learn to find a way forward – to even talk about her, without bursting into tears.”

Rebecca shared her son’s heartbreaking words about her miscarriage (Credit: ITV)

Rebecca’s miscarriage

I’m A Celeb star Rebecca shared the news of her miscarriage in October last year as she revealed her “angel” daughter’s name.

“I don’t really have the words right now but unfortunately we went for our 20-week scan this week and they discovered no heartbeat,” she wrote. “I gave birth to our angel, Harper, on Friday at 7pm. We held her, and had time with her. We will forever love and remember her always.” She then went on to thank the staff at Wythenshawe Hospital.

“Olivia, Rachel, Emma, and Keeley, your kindness and care throughout was simply incredible. And Andy, your selfless support, love and help is truly amazing. I couldn’t have survived without you,’ she then wrote.

Read more: Inside Sort Your Life Out host Stacey Solomon’s big family with six siblings including ‘secret’ sister

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.