Greg Rutherford has finally revealed what his injury is after having to pull out of the 2024 Dancing On Ice final earlier this month.

Poor Greg suffered an injury meaning he had to miss the Dancing On Ice final. Instead, Ryan Thomas, Adele Roberts and Miles Nazaire battled it out for the trophy. Ryan was crowed the 2024 Dancing On Ice winner.

After the final, Greg said he had suffered a “rough night” after being hospitalised. Days later, he then admitted his stomach was “not in a good way”.

Today (March 21), Greg finally addressed what has been going on following questions from fans.

Greg Rutherford shared an update today on his injury (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Greg Rutherford injury update

He said: “Today is surgery day. Loads of people have been asking, ‘What happened?’ I’ve been a bit busy and obviously just recovering from the initial injury before I had the surgery that I hadn’t got round to really talking about it.”

Greg continued: “Long story short, I leapt through the legs of Brendyn [Hatfield] and Colin [Grafton] and managed to tear all of my abs as well as herniate. So I effectively gave myself a C-section.

“So yes, horribly painful. It needs to be operated on today and then I’ll be properly on the mend. It was very painful, pretty horrible.”

Greg Rutherford shared an update recently (Credit: Instagram)

Speaking on his Instagram Stories last week, Greg said: “Good morning everyone. Just thought I’d check in and give you a little update.

“I’m moving around a little bit better today which is nice. Loads of people asking exactly what’s happened. I’ll be able to give a full rundown tomorrow. I’m seeing a specialist to figure out a plan of action. But my stomach is not in a good way. It’s going to need fixing.”

Greg and Vanessa James had to withdraw from the finale after Greg suffered an injury during rehersals (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Dancing On Ice statement on Greg Rutherford

It comes after Greg admitted feeling “devastated” on March 10 when he had to pull out of the DOI final.

Meanwhile, Dancing On Ice said in a statement about Greg at the time: “Sadly Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE has had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice after sustaining an injury whilst in rehearsals for the final episode of the current series.

“Greg and Vanessa have been such a popular couple this series and have performed some truly memorable routines.

“We will be helping to support Greg and wish him well with his recovery. We also want to thank him for being such a treasured member of the Dancing on Ice family.”

Ryan Thomas won Dancing On Ice 2024 (Credit: ITV)

Who won Dancing On Ice 2024?

Former Coronation Street star Ryan became the winner of Dancing On Ice 2024, beating Miles. Adele finished in third place.

Back in January, BonusCodeBets Supercompute r had predicted that Ryan would win the series. The Supercomputer – which also correctly predicted Hamza Yassin’s Strictly Come Dancing win in 2022 – had analysed the characteristics of past winners of the show to predict Ryan’s win.

A spokesperson for BonusCodeBets said: “With Ryan Thomas ticking all the boxes of a Dancing on Ice champion, our Supercomputer knew that the former Celebrity Big Brother winner would be picking up yet another reality TV award from the moment he was announced as a skater.

“Although the bookies never backed him as favourite, we never lost faith in him – another victory for the Supercomputer!”

