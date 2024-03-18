Greg Rutherford’s partner addresses his ‘freak’ Dancing On Ice accident amid fan concern

The partner of Greg Rutherford has broken her silence on his sudden accident that forced him to withdraw from Dancing On Ice.

The field athlete was supposed to perform in the show’s final with professional skater Vanessa James but suffered an injury during rehearsals.

Greg and Vanessa pulled out ahead of the Dancing On Ice finals (Credit: YouTube)

Greg Rutherford on Dancing On Ice

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (March 17), Greg posted a video of the showcase he “didn’t get the perform due to injury”.

“The point where I dive through Colin [Grafton] and Brendyn [Hatfield]’s legs is where everything went wrong last Sunday. This is from either Friday or Saturday so I was still ironing out a few timings issues (which I’m sure you will notice),” he said.

“I utterly loved this showcase. Everyone involved had worked so hard. Just look at the set too!! The guys behind the scenes never get enough credit, what they build in such a short amount of time is mind blowing.”

Greg explained that having Torvill and Dean choreograph a full routine for him “too was so special”.

“Although I won’t be able to skate for maybe a couple of months. I intend on getting back on the ice and keeping it up. I really do love it,” he added.

Since his withdrawal from the competition, fans have been waiting for an explanation for what was wrong with Greg.

“So what actually happened?!” one user wrote.

“Been thinking the same all week,” someone replied.

“I was thinking the same thing, he said he was going to say all the details the day after he got out of the hospital but never did,” a third remarked.

Greg suffered an injury while rehearsing (Credit: YouTube)

What happened to Greg Rutherford?

Following the speculation, Greg’s partner, Susie Verrill, broke the silence on the accident.

“It really isn’t anything gory or horrifying; just very painful and a bit of a freak accident,” she said.

“He hasn’t gone into it because specialists have been working out how to pinpoint it/work out next steps so I think the show were keen not to say anything until they have official report back. Hope that clears it up!”

Get better soon, Greg!

