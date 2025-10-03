Viewers watching Lorraine this morning (October 3) were divided after radio presenter Greg James promoted his new book.

The 39-year-old, who currently hosts the BBC Radio 1 breakfast show, sat down with Christine Lampard soon after his interview with Taylor Swift aired.

Joined by fellow self-confessed Swifties Lucie Cave and Dr Amir Khan, Gregg discussed being invited to Taylor’s upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce. While making an appearance on the ITV daytime show, he wore a glittery orange cardigan that had the singer’s initial printed on the front.

However, viewers appeared turned off when he started to plug his new book, All the Best for the Future: Growing Up Without Growing Old.

Greg James promotes new book on Lorraine

Released last book, Greg’s memoir is about growing up, exploring the gap between his expectations and reality, and celebrating the importance of holding onto your “inner child” as an adult.

He shares personal stories about his life, what makes him happy or sad, and his passions, encouraging readers to find joy and fun in their daily lives.

Greg described the book as “memoir-ish”, insisting he’s “not interesting enough to do a full autobiography”.

Despite this claim, viewers weren’t sold on the idea…

‘We are not stupid’

“[For god’s sake], he’s ONLY 39 and telling people how to live their life. When YOU grow up, come back and tell us then,” one user wrote on X.

“Don’t you just get sick of celebrities writing books, aimed at telling the rest of us how we should be living our lives! WE ARE NOT STUPID! Bore off! #Lorraine,” another person shared.

“This interview has lasted five minutes longer than it needed to,” a third remarked.

“Dear Greg, we don’t care – love everyone x,” a fourth said.

However, many were happy to see Greg on their screens.

“Watching with my brew and @gregjames is super handsome,” one said.

“@gregjames wearing the new Taylor orange Cardigan is EVERYTHING,” another expressed.

