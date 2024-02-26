Susanna Reid addresses Good Morning Britain co-star Richard Gaisford’s ’emergency surgery’

During Good Morning Britain today, presenter Susanna Reid sent a sweet message to a colleague.

Susanna sent her well-wishes to fellow GMB star Richard Gaisford live on air. The 51-year-old chief correspondent had been rushed to hospital over the weekend. Susanna explained on-air that he had undergone emergency surgery.

The Good Morning Britain hosts shared a message with their co-star (Credit: Good Morning Britain / ITV / ITVX)

Susanna Reid sends well-wishes to Richard Gaisford on Good Morning Britain today

Although Richard didn’t fully disclose what kind of surgery he had, Susanna did explain that it was due to having an infection. She stated that he was previously on medication to treat an infection. Later on, he was rushed into hospital for surgery after it failed to work.

He wanted to say a massive thank you to all the incredible NHS staff.

Susanna said: “We just wanted to send our very best wishes to our reported Richard Gaisford who posted this picture.” An image shared to X by Richard then flashed on screen. It showed him wearing a hospital gown whilst sat in a hospital bed.

She continued: “He’s had to be in hospital over the weekend, he had an infection, antibiotics didn’t deal with it so he popped in to see if it was alright and suddenly he was undergoing emergency surgery at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

“He wanted to say a massive thank you to all the incredible NHS staff who looked after him, so a swift recovery.”

Susanna Reid shared her well wishes with Richard Gaisford (Credit: Good Morning Britain / ITV / ITVX)

Richard Gaisford praises NHS

Previously posting the snap to X, Richard explained the hospital dash. He said: “Not quite the Sunday I’d planned. Many thanks to the incredible team @PHU_NHS for amazing care and a spot of emergency surgery.

“NHS at its very best. I realise there are untold pressures at the moment, but the service I received was first class and hugely appreciated.”

Not quite the Sunday I’d planned. Many thanks to the incredible team @PHU_NHS for amazing care and a spot of emergency surgery. NHS at its very best. I realise there are untold pressures at the moment, but the service I received was first class and hugely appreciated. ❤️NHS pic.twitter.com/9iBG5bQhXQ — Richard Gaisford (@richardgaisford) February 25, 2024

Colleagues of the star were quick to share their positive messages with Richard in the comment section. Co-star and meteorologist Laura Tobin wrote: “Take care x,” whilst ITV news reporter Sally Biddulph penned: “Get well soon Richard x.”

The service I received was first class and hugely appreciated

GMB viewers also shared their well-wishes, with one commenting: “Sending you our very best wishes,” and another added: “Swift and smooth recovery to you!”

