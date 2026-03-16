Gone on ITV1: DS Annie Cassidy pursues a ruthless killer but should she be looking closer to home?

Gone is picking up serious momentum as the ITV drama races towards its finale – and episode 4 delivered a chilling new twist. This time the spotlight turned firmly on DS Annie Cassidy’s estranged husband Craig, whose behaviour took a dark and unsettling turn.

There had been warning signs along the way. But in Monday night’s instalment (March 16), the façade finally cracked, revealing DI Craig Stanhope to be far more troubling than he first appeared.

As the episode unfolded, another key truth about Annie came into focus too. With the drama centred on the death of music teacher Sarah Polly – and a wider theme of toxic masculinity running through the story – it’s becoming clear the detective herself may be as much a victim as anyone.

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Annie has always been someone who tries to keep the peace. Keen to please others, she continues trying to keep her estranged husband happy, while also carrying the emotional weight of a case she never solved – the disappearance of schoolgirl Tina Bradley. But could the real danger be much closer to home than she realises?

***Warning: spoilers from Gone episodes 1 to 4 ahead***

Peter McDonald as DI Craig Stanhope in Gone (Credit: ITV)

Who is Annie’s husband DI Craig Stanhope in Gone?

When viewers first met DI Craig Stanhope, he seemed fairly ordinary – even supportive of Annie despite the breakdown of their marriage. Early in the ITV drama Gone, he appeared eager to rebuild their relationship, promising not to rush things as he tried to win back her trust.

Some might see those gestures as genuine. Others might call it love-bombing. Either way, the history between them is messy. Craig’s affair with a younger woman destroyed their marriage, leaving Annie struggling to move on.

Recently he has also offered to help Annie revisit the Tina Bradley cold case – a disappearance that has haunted her for years. But as the investigation into Sarah Polly gathers pace, Craig’s behaviour is starting to reveal a far less supportive side. His jealousy and controlling streak are becoming harder to ignore, forcing Annie to confront the reality of their relationship.

Gone episode 4 recap: What happened in the latest instalment?

Monday’s episode saw Annie and her team begin to reassess the case as new information came to light. Two key figures were under scrutiny – Sarah’s husband Michael Polly and her lover Stephen Sedgwick – both of whom were questioned about their whereabouts around the time Sarah disappeared.

Initially Annie felt sidelined in her role as Family Liaison Officer. But before long she realised the position could actually give her an advantage. Her connection with Michael Polly grew as he opened up about the problems in his marriage, admitting how guilt and resentment had built up over time.

Much of what he said struck a chord with Annie, who could relate all too well to the fallout of a partner’s infidelity.

At the same time, Annie began lowering her guard with Craig. Seemingly keen to help, he offered his support with the Tina Bradley case – something he knew mattered deeply to her. But the peace didn’t last long.

Craig’s carefully maintained ‘good behaviour’ quickly unravelled when Annie missed a planned dinner date because of a breakthrough at work. Instead of understanding the demands of police life, he accused her of “playing games” and even lashed out at another diner in the restaurant.

If there were doubts about Craig before, episode 4 didn’t do much to improve his image.

The tension escalated dramatically by the end of the episode when Craig turned up at Michael Polly’s house, demanding to see Annie. The confrontation quickly spiralled. Michael stepped in to defend her from Craig’s aggression and the two men ended up fighting.

But Craig ultimately used his position to his advantage – arresting Michael for assaulting a police officer.

Annie’s husband Craig arrested Michael Polly in Gone episode 4 (Credit: ITV)

Could Annie’s husband Craig be the killer in Gone?

One thing now feels undeniable: DI Craig Stanhope is far from the supportive ex he first seemed to be. Between his affair, his attempts to control Annie, and the way he turns up at her workplace demanding attention, his behaviour is raising serious red flags.

But could he go even further? Is Craig capable of something far darker – and could he somehow be linked to Sarah Polly’s death?

Some viewers watching at home are beginning to wonder exactly that.

One person wrote on X: “It’s Craig! He’s the guilty one #Gone.”

Over on Reddit, another viewer commented: “What’s the story with the ex-husband ? At the start, he was a mystery man. Then he was an ex. Then he was an ex who ran off with a younger woman. By the end he’s a complete psychopath.”

And others are already forming theories about how he might fit into the wider story. One viewer suggested: “I assume the ex-husband is going to end up being the one who had killed Tina 20 years ago. Especially with him flirting with the young waitress. He had cheated with a young woman, his temper, and then Annie mentioning to Tina’s mum that her and Tina were friends.”

It’s certainly an intriguing idea – and with the drama still unfolding, Craig Stanhope may yet prove to be far more central to the mystery than anyone first realised.

Read more: Did Michael Polly really kill his wife? Top 5 suspects in the frame for Sarah’s murder in ITV thriller Gone

Gone continues with episodes 5 and 6 on Sunday and Monday, March 22 and 23, 2026 at 9pm on ITV1.