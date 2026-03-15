Did Michael Polly really kill his wife? Top 5 suspects in the frame for Sarah’s murder in ITV thriller Gone

Gone has quickly become one of ITV’s standout crime dramas of 2026, and episode 3 has only deepened the mystery – with yet another potential suspect emerging in the murder of Sarah Polly.

Viewers will remember that the music teacher disappeared before her body was later discovered in woodland close to her home. She had been strangled and left there, her killer fleeing the scene – but as the investigation unfolds, the question of who is responsible is becoming more complicated by the episode.

In the latest instalment of the six-part drama, DI Ivan Pemberley and DC Nira Barker step up the pressure on their main suspect, Michael Polly. During questioning he continues to insist he had nothing to do with his wife’s death.

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If Michael didn’t kill Sarah, then who did? Here are the key suspects currently in the frame in Gone on ITV.

***Warning: spoilers from Gone episode 1 to 3 ahead***

David Morrissey as prime suspect Michael Polly in Gone (Credit: ITV)

Did Michael Polly kill his wife Sarah?

Michael Polly’s behaviour since his wife vanished has certainly raised eyebrows. Rather than appearing distraught, he has carried on with daily life – even keeping up with work – giving the impression that nothing has happened at all. The head teacher’s chilly demeanour might feel unsettling, but that alone doesn’t make him a murderer.

The trouble is, there’s still no solid evidence tying him directly to Sarah’s death. Statistically, investigators often look closest to home in cases like this, and Michael would certainly have motive if he believed his wife was having an affair. Whether he was capable of killing her remains to be seen – unless you’ve already watched the series through to the dramatic end and know the truth.

There’s also Sarah’s diary, which chillingly revealed that she was “scared of” her husband.

However, Michael appears to have a strong alibi for the time police believe Sarah disappeared. According to his ever-faithful secretary and diary organiser Simone Kinnard, every moment of his day is accounted for.

Elliot Cowan as murder suspect Stephen Sedgwick in Gone (Credit: ITV)

Suspect number 2 Stephen Sedgwick in ITV’s Gone

Another name now firmly under suspicion is school parent Stephen Sedgwick. Father to rugby star Dylan, Stephen was secretly involved with Sarah behind both of their partners’ backs.

When questioned by police, Stephen initially claimed that although he and Sarah had grown close, they stopped short of an affair. He insisted she had been deeply unhappy in her marriage and wanted to leave Michael. Investigators later discovered around 700 deleted messages between the pair.

He said: “Sarah and I became extremely close. We wanted to have an affair but we stopped ourselves. She was stuck in a nothing marriage.”

But the truth soon came out. Their relationship had gone much further than he admitted, with the two even discussing leaving their spouses. There’s also more troubling evidence. Stephen’s calls to Sarah abruptly stopped once she went missing – not even a message asking if she was safe.

Recovered data revealed why. Sarah had ended the relationship, sending him a final message that read: “It’s over.” Stephen’s reply was far more ominous: “You are going to [bleep] pay for this.”

That certainly puts him high on the suspect list.

Award-winning actor Billy Barratt as Dylan Sedgwick (Credit: ITV)

Dylan Sedgwick

Dylan Sedgwick, played by award-winning actor Billy Barratt, might not seem like the obvious choice – but viewers of ITV thrillers know the genre loves an unexpected twist.

The talented young rugby player has a reputation for getting into trouble at school and is known for having a fiery temper. Academically he’s struggling at the elite private school, and he feels increasingly isolated from both his parents and the strict headmaster.

What’s more, Dylan is clearly furious with his father. If his anger had been directed at the woman Stephen was involved with, it could have been a brutal act of revenge – one that might also have left Michael Polly taking the blame.

Could Paul Whitchurch be a killer? (Credit: ITV)

Suspect number 4 in ITV’s Gone: Paul Whitchurch

Science teacher Paul Whitchurch seems, on the surface, an unlikely candidate. He’s well liked at St Bartholomew’s and occasionally helps train the rugby team.

But there is one complication. Paul is in a relationship with Michael and Sarah’s daughter Alana, something Michael strongly disapproves of.

Despite Michael’s hostility, Paul stands his ground and appears to have had no direct issue with Sarah herself. Even so, there’s an uneasy feeling that there could be more to him than meets the eye.

For now there’s no evidence against him. But he works at the same school as Sarah, and his motives remain unclear. Could his tense relationship with Michael have pushed him to frame the head teacher for murder?

Is Rupert Evans’ Rory Bowman too good to be true? (Credit: ITV)

Rory Bowman

Then there’s Rory Bowman – the deputy head at St Bartholomew’s and a former pupil of the school. He and Michael go back years.

Often described as “studious, fastidious and anxious to please”, Rory comes across as far warmer and more approachable than the often frosty Michael. Yet he also seems quietly calculating.

In Michael’s absence he was quick to step into the role of acting head. Which raises a question: was it only the position he wanted?

Perhaps Michael’s job wasn’t the only thing Rory had his eye on.

Read more: Gone: ITV thriller is inspired by true story of a real detective who solved one of Bath’s most tragic cold case murders

Gone continues with episode 4 on Monday, March 16, 2026 at 9pm on ITV1, or all episodes are now available as a boxset on ITVX.