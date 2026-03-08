Gone on ITV: Episode 1 gave us several clues to Sarah Polly’s disappearance – including one you might have missed

ITV’s new psychological thriller Gone has finally arrived – and if episode 1 is anything to go by, viewers are already being pulled deep into its unsettling mystery. The opening instalment introduced a baffling disappearance and a husband whose reaction raised more than a few eyebrows.

We first met the seemingly unreadable headmaster Michael Polly, who returned home to discover that his wife Sarah had vanished. Yet rather than panic, he appeared almost eerily calm – showing little outward concern about her sudden absence.

Hours later, he reported Sarah missing, bringing straight-talking detective DS Annie Cassidy onto the case. Unsurprisingly, Annie was immediately struck by Michael’s unusual composure…

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

So what really happened to Sarah Polly – and could her husband Michael somehow be connected? Here’s everything we learned in our recap of crime drama Gone episode 1 on ITV.

***Warning: spoilers from Gone episode 1 in our recap ahead***

David Morrissey as Michael Polly in Gone (Credit: ITV)

What happened in episode 1 of Gone?

The first episode introduced viewers to Michael Polly, the headmaster of prestigious private school Bartholomew’s. From the moment we met him, he was difficult to warm to. Particularly when his reaction to his wife Sarah going missing was strikingly subdued.

After arriving home from work, Michael and daughter Alana realised Sarah wasn’t there. Instead of sounding the alarm straight away, the pair waited several hours before contacting the police. During that time, Michael behaved almost as if nothing unusual had happened.

When he finally reported Sarah missing, DS Annie Cassidy took charge of the case. And it’s fair to say she quickly found Michael’s behaviour suspicious.

As Annie and DC Becky Hammond began piecing things together, they questioned why a woman who appeared to have no obvious problems in her life would suddenly disappear.

Initially, Sarah’s case was treated as low risk. Police noted that she was a “grown woman with no criminal record, no history of mental illness, and no addiction”. But that assessment changed quickly when her phone was discovered, prompting detectives to upgrade the case to high risk.

All the clues we have in the disappearance of Sarah Polly

As episode 1 unfolds, several intriguing clues emerged.

We learnt that 52-year-old Sarah Polly had lunch with her daughter Alana around 12.15–12.30pm. Alana said her mum seemed happy and well-liked. However, she also hinted that Sarah didn’t really have close friends, adding that “everything has always been about dad”.

When Michael called Sarah after noticing she was missing, he muttered: “Come on my love, we can’t have this again.” The comment suggested that this might NOT be the first time Sarah has left unexpectedly.

Both Sarah’s phone and laptop were later found at the house. This could mean she deliberately left them behind so she couldn’t be tracked – or that she didn’t have the chance to take them.

Alana quietly hid her mother’s journal entries from police. It’s unclear whether she’s protecting her mum’s privacy or shielding her father from what might be written inside.

Sarah’s phone was switched off at 12.42pm shortly after lunch with Alana. But later, at 3.02pm, her bank card was used in a pub near Bridgend in South Wales to buy cigarettes from a machine. According to Michael, Sarah didn’t smoke. There was also no clear record of how she might have travelled there.

The always brilliant Eve Myles as Det Annie Cassidy in Gone (Credit: ITV)9

Gone ITV episode 1 recap: Is Michael Polly a villain?

DS Annie Cassidy summed up her early impression of Michael by describing him as a “funny fish”. As she put it: “Just because he’s the big balls at some posh school doesn’t mean it’s all roses at home. Probably the opposite. let’s be honest.”

There are hints that Michael could be controlling – something Annie recognises from her own past, given her complicated relationship with her ex-husband.

ITV describes Michael as a “serious, emotionally inhibited man”. He believes strongly in hard work and personal success, and seems to take pride in discipline and industriousness. But those qualities don’t necessarily make him easy to like.

For now, he remains an unsettling presence rather than a confirmed villain. In the trailer, Michael insists: “They want people to think it was me.” Meanwhile, his daughter is seen telling police: “She was scared of him.”

However, there is one crucial detail: Michael has an alibi. At the time Sarah’s disappearance became apparent, he was attending a very public rugby match – although there may still be a small gap between her lunch and the moment she vanished.

Gone ITV episode 1 recap: Is Sarah dead and did Micheal kill his wife?

The closing moments of episode 1 brought a chilling discovery. Michael Polly’s neighbour and dog walker – or rather her dog – found something in the woodland surrounding their home. It turned out to be Sarah Polly’s coat. Viewers will have to wait until episode 2 to see what investigators find next.

One thing we do know comes from actress Eve Myles, who plays DS Annie Cassidy. Speaking about the drama, she revealed that the missing person case ultimately becomes a murder investigation.

Talking about Gone, actress Eve Myles – who plays Annie Cassidy – said: “The story is a deep psychological thriller set in and around a prestigious private school in Bristol, as well as the surrounding countryside and forests. We follow my character Annie Cassidy, who is quickly involved in a missing person’s case that turns out to be a murder. It’s a very deep, nuanced series about what makes us human. What is a ‘monster’ and what is ‘nature and nurture’.”

She continued: “The show really leans into the drama that happens within the house, within somebody’s life who’s also not only lost a wife and a mother under really horrendous circumstances, but is actually the number one suspect.”

With so many unanswered questions and a husband whose behaviour keeps raising suspicion, episode 1 set up a mystery that’s clearly only just getting started. Whether Michael Polly is hiding something – or simply looks guilty – remains to be seen.

Read more: The Murder Line: ‘Twisted’ new crime thriller with Minnie Driver and Coronation Street star coming to ITV

Gone lands as a boxset on Sunday, March 08, 2026 at 7am on ITVX. It airs on ITV1 at 9pm that same night.