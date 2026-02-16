The Murder Line: ‘Twisted’ new crime thriller with Minnie Driver and Coronation Street star coming to ITV

The Murder Line, a new crime thriller starring Minnie Driver as the villain, is heading to ITV – and it’s arriving soon.

ITV’s drama slate is already stacked. Viewers are still pushing for After the Flood series 3, Grantchester is ticking along nicely, and Betrayal left fans with plenty to unpack. Now, the broadcaster has snapped up another buzzy import.

Following the acquisition of The Hunting Wives for ITVX, ITV has secured The Murder Line, a gritty thriller.

The Murder Line is coming soon (Credit: ITV/Bell Media)

What is The Murder Line about?

Set in Canada’s Thousand Islands, The Murder Line follows local cop Henry Roland, who stumbles across evidence linking a drug case to his childhood best friend, Tommy Hawley.

However, they share a dangerous secret, and ITV teases that Henry “ventures beyond the line of duty to save a childhood friend, only to have everything unravel”.

“When his plan backfires, his carefully constructed life begins to collapse, thrusting him into a dangerous collision course with backstabbing criminals, suspicious colleagues, and vulnerable civilians who need him more than ever.”

Among those circling the chaos is May Ferguson, the matriarch of a ruthless British crime family – and she wants the missing drugs.

The Murder Line premieres this Spring (Credit: ITV/Bell Media)

When is The Murder Line released?

ITV has confirmed the series will premiere “this Spring”, although an exact date is still under wraps.

With other dramas lined up first, April currently looks most likely.

Who’s in The Murder Line cast?

Stephen Amell leads as Henry. The former Green Arrow star recently fronted Suits LA and described the show as tonally similar to Ozark.

“As this story gets deeper and more twisted, Henry becomes more and more exposed and laid bare,” he said.

“And that was really fun for me… it reminds me of Ozark or the first season of ‘Fargo,’ where these crimes are so out there that you have to imbue a sense of humour into the proceedings. Otherwise, the entire thing is just too dark.”

Hamza Haq plays Tommy, while Minnie Driver steps into villain territory as May.

Thomas Craig, best known for playing Tommy Harris in Coronation Street and Simon Goddard in Where the Heart is, also features in the cast.

Full cast

Tamara Podemski as Erica Ross

Katia Edith Wood as Ruby

Thomas Craig as Gaz

Kate Corbett as Liv

Anna Douglas as Julie Roland

Jeremy Watson as Miles

Christopher Heyerdahl as Charlie Penner

Christian Lloyd as Chaz

Natalie Liconti as Bo

Ashton Cressman as Adam

Jorja Cadence as Stacey

Gage Arbuthnot as Young Henry

Jason Weinberg as Walt

Qasim Khan as Silas

Dylan Taylor as Wade

The series was created by Graeme Stewart, whose previous credits include Burden of Truth and The Detail.

How to watch The Murder Line

The Murder Line will air on ITV1 and stream on ITVX in the UK.

It’s already airing in Canada under the title The Borderline, but UK viewers will need to wait for its official ITV debut.

The Murder Line premieres on ITV and ITVX in spring 2026.

