After the Flood series 3: Everything we know as fans beg for ‘a series 3’ after twists and turns of S2

After the Flood series 2 didn’t just break our hearts – it stomped all over them and walked away, leaving viewers in bits. And frankly, we’re not done until Jo gets the ending she deserves, which is why calls for a series 3 are getting louder by the day.

After the jaw-dropping twists of series 1 in 2024, ITV’s gritty crime drama came roaring back this year with an even darker, more devastating run. If anything, series 2 raised the bar – more tension, more emotion, and an ending that left us staring at the screen in stunned silence.

Whether you powered through the episodes on ITVX or savoured them week by week, here’s everything we know so far about a potential series 3 of After the Flood.

***Warning: spoilers from After the Flood series 2 ahead***

Will Sophie Rundle return as DC Joanna Marshall in a series 3 of After the Flood? (Credit: ITV)

Is there a series 3 of After the Flood?

ITV hasn’t officially confirmed a series 3 just yet, but all signs suggest the story isn’t over. A spokesperson told us there’s “no news on a S3 just yet”, which feels far from a no – more a case of watch this space.

Given that the second series managed to outdo an already strong debut, hopes are high that a third run could push things even further.

Fans have fully embraced Sophie Rundle’s DC Joanna Marshall, and it’s impossible not to want answers after the brutal death of her husband Pat. Estranged or not, they were formidable together. Viewers are also desperate to see corrupt Phil Mackie finally face justice – but could he still wriggle free? And was everyone tied up in his web of corruption really exposed?

The series 2 finale left plenty hanging. Would Mackie truly end up behind bars? And could Jo even continue in the police after everything she’s been through? There’s a strong sense her future might lie with the anti-corruption unit, possibly alongside DS Sam Bradley.

As soon as there’s more news, we’ll let you know.

Series 2 of After the Flood came to a tragic end (Credit: ITV)

Fans are desperate for a series 3 of After the Flood

It’s no shock that viewers are clamouring for more, with many comparing the drama to Happy Valley and Line of Duty.

One fan wrote: “I’m going to need a third series of #AftertheFlood effective immediately! Sophie Rundle, Jill Halfpenny, Lorraine Ashbourne, Matt Stokoe, Nicholas Gleaves… Maxine Alderton – one of the best scriptwriters in the game! Take a bow!!! Brilliant series.”

Another said: “Binged #AftertheFlood season 1 and 2 @ITVX. Loved it. Wonders if there will be a 3rd.”

A third added: “Okay, I just finished S2 of #AftertheFlood and I am not gonna tweet anything about it because the last two episodes have so much going on that will spoil it. But there are twists and turns which I didn’t see coming. Please I need a series 3.”

“OMG, we splurged watched #AftertheFlood. I hope there’s another series. And #lorraineashbourne and #sophierundel were absolutely brilliant…” said another viewer.

“Just finished it, it was brilliant. Need a third series now please #aftertheflood,” wrote one more, while another summed it up perfectly: “What an ending #AftertheFlood series 2. Hopefully there will be a third series.”

Jo secretly investigated Mackie in After the Flood series 2 (Credit: ITV)

‘Season 3 works because it feels like a real community’

Sophie Rundle has already hinted there’s plenty more story left to tell. Speaking to Radio Times, the actress explained why another series could work so well.

She said: “I think season 3 works because Mick Ford and the other writers have built a community of people. That’s the key to making it feel alive. There are always stories to tell when it feels like a real group of dynamic people. And I do think it’s sort of left – you always want to see what happens next.”

She added: “If the appetite’s there, then great.”

After the Flood series 1 and 2 are currently available to watch on ITVX.