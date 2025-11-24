Everything we know about ITV’s new thriller Gone starring David Morrissey and Eve Myles

Gone is a brand new “cat and mouse” thriller heading to ITV in 2026, pitting two powerhouses – David Morrissey and Eve Myles – directly against each other.

With George Kay at the helm, the writer behind Lupin, Hijack, The Long Shadow and Criminal: UK, it already feels like the sort of polished, twisting drama you’ll want to binge in one sitting. We’re hooked before it’s even aired.

ITV’s Director of Drama Polly Hill has promised a “brilliant new police procedural” that will “keep the audience guessing” from the off.

Here’s everything to know about ITV’s upcoming thriller Gone – from plot and cast to start date and the latest updates.

David Morrissey as murder suspect Michael Polly in Gone (Credit: ITV)

What is Gone on ITV about?

The central plot for Gone on ITV is a delicious one. A prestigious private school provides the backdrop, alongside a foreboding forest and the “quiet sprawl of Bristol”.

ITV describe it as a “chilling mystery” which focuses on local Headmaster Michael Polly who becomes the prime suspect in his wife Sarah’s disappearance. So far, so tantalising.

The synopsis tell us: “An upstanding member of the community, Michael Polly is inscrutable and likes order and precision in his working life. Until, that is, he encounters super bright, gutsy Detective Annie Cassidy. A compulsive game of cat and mouse begins as she chips away at his veneer in search of the truth.”

As Polly does not display any emotion, Annie’s suspicions are heightened the more she investigates… Something in her gut tells her all is not what it seems. Could he be capable of murder? And if so – why?

Beneath the surface of the mystery, lies a deeper exploration of trauma, trust and the legacy of elite institutions.

Polly Hill added: “Gone is a wonderful new drama which puts Detective Annie Cassidy up against Michael Polly, the prime suspect in the case of his missing wife. Did he do it? The amazing team on and off screen make a beautifully compelling story and one that I am sure will keep the audience guessing.”

How many episodes is it?

Gone is a six-part series of an hour each.

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe’s Richard Laxton directs.

Dream casting in Gone with Eve Myles and David Morrissey (Credit: ITV)

Who is in the cast of Gone on ITV?

The always brilliant Eve Myles is “thrilled” to be portraying Detective Annie Cassidy in George Kay’s drama Gone.

Talking about her character, she said: “Annie is a fascinating character, intuitive, gutsy and doesn’t suffer fools. But she has met her match in Michael Polly… David Morrissey plays Michael, a formidable adversary. It’s wonderful to be directed by Richard Laxton and I can’t wait for the audience to see it.”

Of course, Welsh actress Eve Myles, 47, is best known for playing Gwen Cooper in Torchwood, Faith Howells in Keeping Faith, and DS Lola Franks in the underrated crime drama We Hunt Together. More recently, she’s made herself quite the niche in thrillers, including Hijack, The Crow Girl, The Guest, and Coldwater. This year, she played Jacqui Hames in The Hack.

David Morrissey stars as murder suspect Michael Polly, and will be working for the first time with “the amazing Eve Myles and Richard Laxton”. David is known for both comedy (Daddy Issues), and gripping dramas like Sherwood, The Walking Dead, The Long Shadow, Britannia, and The Missing.

Sarah and Michael’s daughter, Alana, will be played by Everything I Know About Love actress Emma Appleton. Alana is a teacher at the school making their involvement a real family affair.

Gone also stars:

Maternal’s Jennifer Macbeth.

Shardlake’s Arthur Hughes.

Sexy Beast’s Nicholas Nunn.

Sinbad’s Elliot Cowan.

Responsible Child’s Billy Barrett.

Charmed actor Rupert Evans.

Britannia’s Jodie McNee.

Truelove’s Oscar Batterham.

The Worst Witch’s Clare Higgins.

Is it based on a book?

Gone is a fictional drama, but it takes clear inspiration from the book To Hunt a Killer and the real-life work of former Detective Superintendent Julie Mackay and ITV crime correspondent Robert Murphy.

Robert has spent years covering some of the most high-profile and complex investigations across the West of England, and both he and Mackay are on board as consultants for the series – adding an extra layer of authenticity to the drama.

Creator George Kay said: “Inspired by real life research, Gone sees the excellent Eve Myles’ overlooked Detective Annie Cassidy go head-to-head with main suspect Michael Polly, played by the superb David Morrissey. In a story about privilege and prejudice, the truth is tantalisingly close. Or at least, that’s what Annie thinks…”

Gone is still in the early stages of development, so there’s no confirmed start date just yet.

What we do know is that viewers can expect it to arrive on ITV at some point in 2026.

Gone will air on ITV, STV and be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player in 2026.

