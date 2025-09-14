Coldwater star Andrew Lincoln’s teenage son’s reaction to dad ‘pleasuring’ himself on national television

Andrew Lincoln, whose new drama Coldwater airs tonight (Sunday, September 14), has revealed his teenage son’s hilarious reaction to his dad’s risque scenes in the new show.

The Walking Dead star Andrew, 51, plays the role of John, an unhappy middle-aged man who moves to an isolated Scottish village. While there, he strikes up a friendship with his oddball next-door neighbour, despite his wife’s suspicions.

Andrew stars in Coldwater (Credit: ITV)

Andrew Lincoln reveals his son’s reaction to nude scenes

In the new drama, John [Lincoln] is caught masturbating in the shower by his wife, Fiona, played by Indira Varma.

During a chat with The Times of London earlier this month, Andrew discussed the steamy shower scene.

“Look, I’m just thrilled that people are still asking me to get naked at 50,” he confessed.

“I said to [my son], Arthur, ‘How would you feel about me pleasuring myself on national television?’ [My son] said, ‘What do you think?’ My children haven’t talked to me since I did the job. My son just said, ‘Can you just not have waited for three years until I was through school?'” he then continued.

The actor shared his family’s thoughts on the new drama (Credit: ITV)

Andrew Lincoln on his family reaction to the new show

Andrew was then asked about the reactions of his family to the new show.

However, according to the actor, his children likely won’t watch Coldwater as they have lives of their own to get on with.

He told the publication that his daughter, Matilda, 17, has recently passed her driving theory test. Meanwhile, Arthur, 15, is busy “drinking protein drinks and getting jacked”.

However, wife Gael watched the show on the family’s behalf and gave it the “thumbs up”.

Andrew almost didn’t do the show (Credit: ITV)

Andrew almost turned down role

The star then went on to confess that he almost turned down the role.

Speaking of the show chronicling sexual assault, he said: “I thought, this is a very, very difficult tightrope to walk. In the eyes of the audience, this character is essentially being emasculated in all areas of his life and is in free fall.”

Ultimately, it was the script that changed his mind, adding that it felt “nice” to be doing something so “naturalistic” again after doing something “quite operatic in scale” in The Walking Dead.

Coldwater airs tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

