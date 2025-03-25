Gogglebox star Josh Tapper ties the knot in very lavish wedding as sister Amy acts as bridesmaid

Gogglebox star Josh Tapper married his long-term girlfriend Hannah over the weekend – and his nearest and dearest have now shared glimpses of the happy, energetic family-filled celebrations.

Josh, 27, and his bride Hannah have been together for nine years. His sister Amy, who has subsequently appeared on Celebs Go Dating after the Tappers moved on from Gogglebox in 2017 after four years on the series, chronicled the bash on Instagram.

The Tapper family – with groom Josh on the right – were fan favourites on Gogglebox for years (Credit: Channel 4)

‘Incredible day’

“No words to describe this incredible day from start to finish,” Amy wrote on social media. But her numerous videos and Stories illustrated how the Tappers – including mum Nikki and dad Jonathan – and their guests know how to party.

My heart has never been fuller.

Nikki also shared clips from the ceremony, the first dance and other loving family images. “My heart has never been fuller. The most magical day ever,” she wrote.

However, even though it was Josh’s big day, his beaming and proud relatives were also central to the lavish festivities.

Amy and Jonathan could be seen dancing on stage, and leading revellers in song. She was also shown enthusiastically bopping around throughout the well-attended do, the life of the party, in the vids she shared.

Jonathan and Amy Tapper put their hands in the air as they led guests from the stage (Credit: Instagram)

Amy, who wore a sage green dress with flower detail across the chest, also appeared to be one of Hannah’s bridesmaids.

“I’d say welcome to the family Hannah, but you’ve been a part of it for nine years now… this just means officially forever,” an emotional Amy gushed.

One follower told Amy, who has lost six stone in weight: “Such an amazing evening. You looked fabulously stunning.”

Why did the Tappers leave Gogglebox?

The Tappers, from North London, departed Gogglebox after Josh took up a political job. He said at the time he would be working for the Cabinet Office.

Josh said: “The focus is now very much on my job. Of course, I miss it and sitting on the couch watching TV. But I am more focused on my future… it’s a more secure path. I don’t think any ministers recognise me but the civil servants do. It took them a while to mention it – a total of about two days!”

He subsequently stood for election last year for Labour, taking on ex deputy PM Oliver Dowden in the Hertsmere constituency. However, Josh came up short by nearly 8,000 votes.

