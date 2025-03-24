The wife of Gogglebox star Baasit Siddiqui has revealed her upset following a shock fire at her family’s florist.

Melissa Siddiqui has been married to Baasit – one-third of the famous Siddiqui family – since 2014. The pair share children Amelia and Theodore.

Over the weekend (March 23), Melissa took to her Instagram where she told fans that a fire broke out at a florist last week – owned by her mum and sister.

Wife of Baasit Siddiqui reveals fire at family florist

As The Mirror reports, the fire happened on Friday (March 21) evening above the Enchanted Rose Florist in High Street, Alfreton. Six fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze.

Terrifying footage from the scene showed the business, which sits below a beauty salon, Eternal Beauty, become engulfed with flames.

The firefighters ended up using an aerial platform to reach the fire and it was extinguished within a few hours.

What did Melissa say?

On Sunday, Melissa shared a post informing her followers about the fire.

“No weekend photo dump this week… just a post to let everyone know that although @‌enchantedrose_florist my mum and sister’s florist, is unsafe to enter following the recent fire in the unit above, they are still open for business on a pre-order basis only,” she said.

Melissa continued: “Delivery and collection are still available (from a couple of doors down). They are working from a room borrowed from another fantastic local business. With Mother’s Day fast approaching, shop small if you can and get your orders in.”

‘It’s a heartbreaking situation’

Sharing her sadness, Melissa said: “It’s a heartbreaking situation for all. Running a small business is hard anyway, but to have it removed overnight is just awful.

“They don’t know if/when they can enter again due to damage… could be weeks/months but the local community and fire service have been amazing at trying to help them retrieve a few bits and set them up temporarily elsewhere. Keep going guys – you’ve got this.”

