Gogglebox airs heartbreaking tribute to producer Jonathan Clough, after his death aged 36

Gogglebox returned for its latest series last night, but the long-running Channel 4 favourite closed on an unexpectedly emotional note, as the show paid tribute to much-loved producer Jonathan Clough.

The sofa critics were back for series 27 on Thursday night (February 6), with familiar faces Jenny and Lee, Giles and Mary, and Pete and Sophie all returning to screens.

The comeback followed a joyful week for the Gogglebox family, after co-star Helena Worthington revealed she had welcomed her second baby.

But while the episode delivered plenty of laughs, it was the closing moments that left viewers reaching for tissues, as a tribute card appeared in memory of Jonathan Clough, who sadly died late last year after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Gogglebox paid tribute to producer Jonathan Clough on last night’s show (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox pays tribute to Jonathan Clough

As the episode came to a close, a still image of Jonathan appeared on screen alongside the words: “In memory of Jonathan Clough. 1989 – 2025.”

Jonathan was just 35 when he was diagnosed with a Grade 4 glioblastoma in 2024. A GoFundMe page was later set up to help him access specialist treatment, allowing him precious extra time with his family.

Paying tribute, actor and friend Sam Swainsbury revealed just how much that support meant.

“The help and support that poured out was overwhelming,” he wrote. “It made an ENORMOUS difference. And opened up so many doors that were previously locked shut.”

He added that Jonathan was able to see some of life’s most important milestones. “He saw his daughter’s first day at school and made it to her first play. He then made it to Christmas and sadly passed on Boxing Day.”

“He fought for every last second and exceeded all expectations. He was extraordinary. I still can’t believe it. But thank you.”

Alongside Gogglebox, Jonathan also worked across some of TV’s biggest shows, including*Strictly Come Dancing and The Apprentice.

Kevin Clifton leads tributes

Last month, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton was among those remembering Jonathan, who worked as a producer on the BBC show during Kevin’s time on the series.

Sharing photos of Jonathan and the pair together, Kevin wrote: “An amazing friend, an amazing man, an amazing father and a heck of a fighter for his amazing family. I will miss you forever.”

Gogglebox returns for its 27th series

Despite the emotional ending, viewers were delighted to have Gogglebox back on screens.

“Gogglebox is back and thank goodness,” one fan posted. “A dose of Giles and Mary and a cup of tea will 100% set me right this evening.”

Another added: “Who doesn’t love a bit of @C4Gogglebox? The perfect switch-your-brain-off TV. Always wildly entertaining. Can’t wait for more.”

Gogglebox airs Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.

