Kevin Clifton supported by Stacey Dooley following death of ‘amazing’ Strictly producer friend

Ex-Strictly pro dancer Kevin Clifton, 43, has been supported by partner Stacey Dooley after the death of his friend.

Posting on social media last night (January 11), Kevin shared a picture of his friend, TV producer Jonathan Clough, and another of the two men together.

Jonathan served as a producer on Strictly Come Dancing during Kevin’s time on the show. He died aged 37 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Kevin Clifton pays tribute to Strictly producer following his death aged 37

His post read: “An amazing friend, an amazing man, an amazing father and a heck of a fighter for his amazing family. I will miss you forever.”

Stacey Dooley, who shares daughter Minnie, three, with Kevin, posted a red heart emoji in a show of public support.

Another follower commented: “Much love Kev.” “Heck of a man who will be missed so very much,” said another friend. “Jonathan was one of a kind, its just too sad Loads of love,” said another.

Strictly star Janette Manrara and Kevin’s sister Joanne were among those liking the tribute post.

GoFundMe support

Jonathan was diagnosed with a Grade 4 Glioblastoma in 2024, at the age of 35. A GoFundMe page was set up to help Jonathan access specialised treatment. And, paying tribute to his friend, actor Sam Swainsbury said that it had helped him see his daughter’s first day at school.

“The help and support that poured out was overwhelming. It made an ENORMOUS difference. And opened up so many doors that were previously locked shut. He saw his daughter’s first day at school and made it to her first play.”

The post added: “He then made it to Christmas and sadly passed on Boxing Day. He fought for every last second and exceeded all expectations. He was extraordinary. I don’t have many more words than that. I still can’t believe it. But thank you,” he posted.

As well as working on Strictly, Jonathan’s other TV credits included Gogglebox and The Apprentice. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

It’s the second loss Kevin has faced in the space of four months. Back in September, sister Joanne revealed that their uncle had sadly died.

