Gogglebox fan-favourite Helena Worthington has shared the lovely news that she’s welcomed a baby girl.

The Channel 4 star, who appears on the show alongside her mum Alison and step-dad George, first announced her pregnancy in December.

Off-screen, Helena and her partner Dan are already parents to a six-year-old son, Erwin, born in 2019.

Gogglebox star Helena Worthington has welcomed her second child (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox star Helena Worthington welcomes baby girl

On Instagram yesterday (February 5), Helena shared a series of sweet snaps with her newborn.

In the first, she’s standing, cradling her baby. Another shows the little one mid-yawn on the sofa, while the final pictures capture Helena and Erwin enjoying some sibling bonding.

The star also hinted she’ll be taking a break from Gogglebox to focus on family life. “Swapping screen time for snuggles (and plenty of nappy changes!) as we welcome our little one to the world,” she wrote. “I’ll be quieter on here for a bit while we find our feet. The new boss is here and has already called all the shots.”

While Helena hasn’t yet revealed her daughter’s name, fans have been quick to share their delight.

Helana appears on Gogglebox with mum Alison and step-dad George (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans gush over the news

“Aw she’s beautiful. Congratulations hels xxx,” one user wrote.

“Oh my goodness, she’s a little cherub. Well done !!! You must have literally popped her out after I saw you. I must come say hello soon when you’re ready for visitors xxxx,” added another.

“What a cutie! Congratulations to your lovely family!” said a third.

A fourth wrote: “Congratulations, what lovely news,” while a fifth shared: “Awww massive congratulations, you’re both looking so well. Enjoy all the cuddles xx.”

Gogglebox returns to screens tonight (February 6) for Season 27.

