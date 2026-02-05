‘Oh no!’ Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee make huge announcement ahead of new series

Gogglebox favourites Jenny and Lee have confirmed they will be returning to the show this week.

On Friday (February 6), the hit Channel 4 show will come back for Season 27. Best friends from Hull, Jenny and Lee, who joined the show back in 2014, have been entertaining viewers for well over a decade and have announced they will be on our screens tomorrow night.

Jenny and Lee joined the show in 2014 (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee return to show

In an Instagram video shared this morning (February 5), Lee can be seen sitting on the sofa next to Jenny.

While taking the video, he looked at her and asked: “What is your favourite thing to do?”

In response, Jenny remarked: “Watch tele!” While smirking, Lee shared: “It just so happens, we are!”

“On Friday!” the pair added with excitement. “See you all on Friday,” Lee said ahead of the new series before Jenny expressed: “See you soon! I’m back!”

“See you at 9 o’clock, Channel 4,” Lee continued.

“Oh No. Holidays over, that went quick,” they wrote in their caption. “Who’s ready to watch a bit of tele? Back Friday 6th February 9pm C4 see ya Friday.”

‘Friday nights are worth living again’

Fans were immediately relieved to see their favourite duo announce they will be back and took to the comments section to let them know.

“Yehhh! Looking forward to seeing you two, my absolute faves. You both need your own tv show, so naturally funny,” one user wrote.

“Can’t wait to see you both, you are brilliant xx,” another person shared.

“We need a Jenny & Lee spin-off show!” a third remarked.

“Yaay!!! See you both Friday,” a fourth said.

“I can’t blooming well wait. Praise be, Friday nights are worth living again. Yaaaay!!!!! Love from your Scottish borders friend,” a fifth shared.

Gogglebox returns on Friday, February 6 at 9pm on Channel 4.

