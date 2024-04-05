GMB viewers beg Rob Rinder to become ‘permanent’ host after today’s appearance: ‘He is far superior’

Viewers of GMB today (March 5) are demanding that former Strictly star Rob Rinder should permanently host the breakfast show.

The 45-year-old has enjoyed an in-demand career in television in recent years. Between 2014 and 2020, Rob hosted the reality courtroom series Judge Rinder. In 2016, he competed on Strictly and finished in fifth place. In 2022, Rob joined the GMB family.

Viewers want Rob to host GMB permanently (Credit: YouTube)

Rob Rinder on GMB today

Last week, Rob hosted last Friday’s GMB episode (March 29) alongside Kate Garraway. Returning a week later, the television personality presented today’s show with co-host Charlotte Hawkins.

Viewers were impressed with Rob during Friday morning’s episode and demanded he should return on a permanent basis.

“Rob Rinder and Charlotte Hawkins are an underrated double act, give them the Friday show permanently. #GMB,” one user wrote.

“@GMB please can we have @RobbieRinder as a permanent anchor instead of the boring and ridiculous Richard Madeley. He is far superior and I would hazard a guess much preferred over Richard… please,” another person shared.

“I never watch GMB, but would if @RobbieRinder was a permanent fixture. Superb,” a third remarked.

“Good to have Rob Rinder on the show. Intelligent comment and debate,” a fourth commented.

“Absolutely love Rob Rinder on GMB he is such a nice guy and an asset to the programme. GMB let’s have him on the show regularly please,” a fifth viewer said.

Rob has a Sunday Times bestselling book (Credit: YouTube)

Rob Rinder book

Outside of television, Rob released his own whodunit book, The Trial, in 2023.

“This is a book that takes you to the dark heart of the criminal justice system. They are all here – the good, the bad, the innocent, and the guilty. I have not enjoyed a legal thriller this much since Grisham’s The Firm,” he wrote on Instagram.

The Trial has since become a Sunday Times bestseller and been released on paperback.

