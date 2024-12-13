I’m A Celebrity viewers and GK Barry fans alike are gushing over the latest Instagram post from Grace Keeling’s girlfriend Ella Rutherford, with some calling for one to propose to the other after the latter’s “wife” comment.

The dust has settled on I’m A Celebrity’s boozy wrap party, featuring Oti Mabuse’s dancing feet and Coleen Rooney on the mic.

Speaking of which, Oti, too, has returned to Blighty. She shocked This Morning presenters Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond with her jungle scars today, explaining that she blames 1) the ants and 2) the mosquitoes. Ouch.

GK Barry was one of the last contestants in the I’m A Celebrity jungle (Credit: YouTube)

Fan urges Ella Rutherford to propose to girlfriend GK Barry

Ella posted on Instagram last night (December 12) that she flew to the Australian jungle to get her “wife” – and met the most amazing people along the way.

“You made us all so proud, beautiful,” she wrote. “I love you with all my heart, I have everything I’ll ever need.”

She made memories that will “last a lifetime,” she added, but that’s not what caught people’s attention.

One user replied that Ella “needs to buy a ring and propose to GK Barry”. Her referring to her partner as her wife was never going to fly beneath the radar, was it?

“Grace did amazing in the jungle,” the user went on. “You make a wonderful couple.”

“I say put a ring on it,” said another. “You need to buy that ring and propose,” cooed another. “Can I please have an invite to the wedding?” another asked.

Others sent Ella the not-so-subtle hint to propose by posting an engagement ring emoji.

Judging by the comments, the wedding guest list would be bursting! (Credit: YouTube)

Others, including Grace’s jungle pals, shared their support.

“Love you both so much my angels,” one user wrote.

A second commented: “Adore you both, this is so special.”

Dean McCullough added his voice to the mix, too: “Love yous,” he wrote, with three love heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on Ella’s Instagram post, GK Barry commented cryptically: “If they wanted to they would.” Meaning? If they wanted to marry, they would? Perhaps. We’ll have to wait and see!

GK Barry and Ells Rutherford’s relationship

GK Barry and Ella Rutherford met via Instagram. Grace followed Ella, who’s a striker for Ipswich Town; Ella slid into Grace’s DMs; and the rest, is…

They kept their romance on the down-low for some time, before letting the world in on it in late spring.

Since then, GK has spoken openly about how this is her first relationship with a woman. She’s also said that she would “never go back” to dating men.

“I feel like I’ve been missing out – like I went very wrong with men. I don’t like men any more, [and] will never go back to a man. God forbid. Yeah, I just love it. I just love it.”

She added that she feels like she has spring in her step, per Plymouth Live.

“I feel like I’m glowing. It’s the lesbian glow. I’ve got it. And yeah, that’s my life update.”

