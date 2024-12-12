Top chef Gino D’Acampo has spoken about his immediate future on ITV after being slapped with “inappropriate behaviour” claims.

Last week, an unnamed woman accused the Italian chef of alleged misconduct for more than five years when they worked on This Morning. The claims against Gino come amid an investigation into the Gregg Wallace scandal.

Gino first broke his silence on Instagram on Monday (December 9) following the harassment row. Without addressing the allegations, he simply responded to a post about his cookware range.

The top chef is excited for his new show (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo staying on ITV

Now, Gino has provided an update on his future on ITV amid the scandal.

The 48-year-old chef took to Instagram to announce his forthcoming show with Fred Sirieix, Emission Impossible, will air soon. “I can’t wait to go back on the road with my French brother Fred Sirieix,” he wrote in the caption.

The carousel consisted of a series of images of the two stars captured on different occasions. Meanwhile, Emission Impossible will air on December 16 and 17 at 9pm on ITV1.

The official synopsis for the ITV show reads: “The firm Italian and French friends, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix are back on their travels. In an attempt to be greener, they’re off on a geographical, culinary, cultural and eco-friendly tour of Austria and Croatia.

“Taking in the Alps, spectacular but melting glaciers, vegan food alternatives, green safaris, agrotourism and lagoon-aged wine, they are on a voyage of discovery.”

Fans react

Gino’s followers seemed thrilled about the TV comeback.

One said: “Can’t wait to watch this.” Another then commented: “Can’t wait – we all need a laugh.” A third also said: “You guys make me laugh so much. Love watching your adventures – and Gino..,.. don’t ever change.”

Allegations against the chef

The complaint raised with ITV bosses accuses Gino of questionable behaviour towards one of his female colleagues. They reportedly worked together on This Morning between 2006 and 2011.

A source close to the complainant alleged to The Sun: “She worked [with Gino] for five years. She has come forward after being spurred on by the Gregg Wallace scandal and the comment he made about his accusers being middle-class women of a certain age.”

The chef is also accused of flashing crew members of Emission Impossible, who were later offered counselling.

“Filming was halted and Gino was put on a training course. Some of his humour and antics in 2024 have become increasingly hard to tolerate,” an unidentified source claimed.

A spokesperson for ITV said: “We made our position clear following the outcome of our KC Review last year. We said we are completely committed to creating an environment where everyone is treated with respect and feels able to give their best.”

They also noted that the channel would “take action” if they “find that something inappropriate has happened”.

