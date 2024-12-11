The Chase star Anne Hegerty couldn’t be more thrilled about flexing her acting muscles as she claims a new role is written for her in an unnamed sitcom.

The quiz icon is also a well-known TV presenter, magazine writer, and editor. But she’s always dreamed of playing fictional characters in movies and films – especially a “fat old supervillain.”

The celebrity host also revealed what would happen to The Governess once she settles for a role in the new sitcom.

Anne has a role written in a sitcom (Credit: ITV)

Anne Hegerty thrilled about sitcom role

The Chase hostess, who has been with the show since 2010, is looking forward to her acting career as she claims a new role is in the works.

Anne was on A Very Tall Man podcast, according to The Sun, when she revealed that somebody on The Chase team has written the script for a sitcom with her in mind.

The Governess said: “I love to be on a TV show or a film. I know various people who are trying to get things off the ground.

“One of them is the guy on The Chase, he’s written a sitcom with a part for me. It would be brilliant to get that made. I’d also like to be in a Marvel movie as a fat old supervillain!” she shared excitedly.

When asked what would happen to her role should she exit The Chase, Anne said The Governess would go “back in the box” and “the costume goes back to the wardrobe department.”

However, she didn’t reveal further details about the sitcom or her role.

The Chase star reveals big career plans (Credit: Shutterstock)

She isn’t new to acting

The unnamed sitcom will not be Anne’s first acting gig – she announced her film debut earlier this year.

In April, The Chase star confirmed that she was offered a role in a short film and “decided to go for it.”

“It should be a lot of fun. I’m rather looking forward to it,” she said at the time. The short movie, if already filmed, will mark Anne’s acting debut.

While she’s thrilled about establishing herself on the silver screen, reality shows aren’t for The Governess. She quickly emerged as a fan-favourite during her I’m A Celebrity stint in 2018.

Anne, who believes no other show can match that “peak” she experienced in the Jungle, said: “The jungle is about as big as you can get. Everything else is a bit of a step-down. I don’t want to do another reality show unless it involves something I want to get better at. I think I’m done.”

