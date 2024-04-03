Anne Hegerty addresses leaving The Chase as she lands film role: ‘I’m rather looking forward to it’

The Governess is about to make her film debut! Anne Hegerty – best known for her role as a Chaser on hit ITV quiz show The Chase – is turning to the silver screen.

The professional quizzer has starred as The Governess on The Chase since 2010.

In a recent interview, she confirmed that she was offered a role in a short film, and “decided to go for it”.

“It should be a lot of fun. I’m rather looking forward to it,” she continued.

Anne Hegerty is ready to make her acting debut (Credit: Cover Images)

The Chase star Anne Hegerty is joining the acting world

The upcoming film will be Anne’s first experience on a movie set. Regarding her previous acting experience, Hegerty has starred in yearly pantomimes since 2014.

Most recently, she was announced as the headliner for Chesterfield’s Aladdin – which ran from December 1, 2023 to January 2, 2024.

Commenting on her pantomime experience, Anne said: “That’s about it when it comes to experience. But the team behind the film obviously thinks I’ve got a bit of acting ability, which is a good sign.”

She also expressed her desire to take on more acting roles in the future – urging casting directors to reach out with any offers.

Anne has no plans to leave The Chase. (Credit: ITV)

Is Anne Hegerty leaving The Chase?

With a budding film career on the horizon, the question is – will the Governess still have time for The Chase?

Luckily, Anne was quick to shoot down any rumours that her upcoming career shift would lead to her departing the quiz show.

“I don’t have any plans to retire. It’s the little workhorse that makes everything else possible, and I love doing it. It’s the best job I’ve ever had, so I’m happy to keep going as long as they want me for.”

Anne quickly emerged as a fan-favourite on the hit show, which was further established through her appearance on I’m A Celebrity… in 2018.

She gained a new legion of supporters after opening up about her Asperger’s diagnosis whilst in the jungle.

Anne became a fan-favourite on the quiz show. (Credit: ITV)

Anne says the Chasers do not cheat

Recently, Anne addressed rumours of dishonesty surrounding the quiz show. Many fans have claimed that Anne and her fellow Chasers use earpieces to cheat.

However, she vehemently denied these claims.

“There’s nothing secret happening. It wouldn’t work if it wasn’t all above board,” she said.

“Sometimes I respond and sometimes I think: ‘Oh, just go away… you’ve been saying this for 14 years… just shove off.’ It’s not really worth it. People are always trying to find a reason not to trust something – they think they’re really clever.”

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

