Strictly’s George Clarke reflects on ‘horrible’ week on show as co-star rushes to support

George Clarke has spoken about a week he “hated” on Strictly Come Dancing ahead of the final.

The content creator has made it all the way to the final of the dancing competition – which airs on Saturday (December 20). Partnered with Alexis Warr, George has gone down a treat with fans at home.

But despite bagging a spot in the final, George has now admitted that he seriously struggled during one of the weeks and confessed that he “hated” it.

George appeared on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

George Clarke’s ‘horrible’ week on Strictly

On Thursday (December 18) George appeared on It Takes Two with Alexis about their upcoming dances this weekend. One of them is going to be a Paso Doble, a routine they performed in the early stages of Strictly 2025, during week two.

“Why have you chosen this one?” host Janette Manrara asked George. He replied: “I think it was a time that dance felt very fresh.

“I remember the training so vividly. And in the first two weeks it was like teaching me how to walk because it was such an alien feeling.”

His pro dancer supported him (Credit: BBC)

George comforted by co-star

He then heartbreakingly admitted: “I hated Monday and Tuesday that week with a passion.”

Alexis then chimed in and reassured George by saying: “I feel like that whole week was the hardest for you, like fully embracing the experience and learning a whole new character that’s definitely not him.”

Janette then chimed in: “Week two scares everyone so don’t feel bad.” George quipped: “It was just a horrible week so we wanted to repeat it!”

What is George dancing this weekend?

This weekend George, Karen Carney and Amber Davies will go head-to-head in the live final after Balvinder Sopal’s journey came to an end at the semi-final stage.

On the night, George & Alexis are performing their showdance to ‘Human’ by The Killers, their Judges’ Pick (a Viennese Waltz) to ‘Somebody To Love’ by Queen and their favourite Dance: (Paso Doble) to ‘Game Of Survival’ by Ruelle.

As for who the bookies think will win, Former Lioness Karen Carney is currently the favourite to lift the Glitterball, priced at 8/13. Close behind her is George Clarke at 6/4, while Amber Davies finds herself the outsider, sitting at 28/1.

SportsCasting spokesperson Shane Orton said the final line-up makes for a compelling finale. “With Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon falling at the semi-final stage, we’re left with a fascinating final three,” he explained.

“Karen Carney and Carlos Gu have surged back into favouritism after delivering two outstanding performances, showing the consistency and control you’d expect at this stage of the competition.”

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs on Saturday (December 20) on BBC One.

