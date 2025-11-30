Freddie Flintoff previously revealed how he ‘cheated’ on I’m A Celebrity during his stint on the Australian version show.

Presenter Freddie – who is on Bullseye today (November 30) – appeared on the series back in 2015 and ended up winning the programme, becoming King of the Jungle.

However, according to Freddie, he was able to “cheat the system” on the show with a genius hack that bosses failed to pick up…

He appeared on the Australian version of the show – and won it – 10 years ago (Credit: YouTube)

Freddie Flintoff ‘cheated’ on I’m A Celebrity

On his former BBC podcast Flintoff, Savage and the Ping Pong Guy, Freddie revealed the major ‘cheating’ hack he used on I’m A Celebrity.

The TV star lied to producers that he was a smoker as this meant he could take time out away from the camp and his fellow celebs.

“In Australia, I knew it was illegal to smoke on Aussie TV. They don’t let you smoke on Aussie TV. So I said, I’m a smoker. I’m not. I’m not by any stretch,” Freddie said.

Thinking Freddie was a smoker, producers would walk Freddie to visit an area of the site near the set five times a day.

He revealed how he cheated on the show (Credit: Disney+)

Freddie pretended to be a smoker

He added: “I just sat on the chair, got a bit of peace to myself, not filmed, nobody’s hearing. I also then noticed that there’s a medical tent 50 yards away.”

Freddie also shared that in the medical tent was a water fountain. And he quickly took full advantage of this when he was supposed to having a cigarette break.

He said: “In the medical was a water tub. No, water fountain. So I picked all the putty out the window and took it out. And then filled my bottle five times a day.

“So I was getting fresh drinking water. I was more hydrated than I’ve ever been in my life.”

Freddie lied to producers (Credit: Disney Plus UK & Ireland YouTube)

Freddie on ‘cheating the system’

Freddie also went into similar detail about his I’m A Celebrity plan during an appearance The Jonathan Ross Show in April 2025.

“It was the easiest month I’ve ever had in my life. I lost 10kg while I was there. I managed to cheat the system a little bit…,” Freddie said.

He continued: “I broke into the medical hut where I could get fresh water and fruit. I pretended I smoked. Every time I could leave the camp because you couldn’t smoke on the TV, so they left me the cigarette on a chair.

“I discovered the medical hut was 200 yards away. So I took a window out twice a day to get my fruit and water.”

Watch Freddie on Bullseye on Sunday (November 30) at 8:00pm on ITV1.

Read more: Freddie Flintoff’s wife on ‘the weirdest and most wrong’ part of their sex life

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.