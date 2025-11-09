Freddie Flintoff’s wife on ‘the weirdest and most wrong’ part of their sex life

The wife of Freddie Flintoff, Rachael, previously made a shocking confession about their sex life.

Sportsman and presenter Freddie – who is hosting Bullseye today (November 9) – has been married to former model Rachael since March 2005. The pair are parents to four children, daughter, Holly, born in 2004, and sons Corey, Rocky and Preston born in 2006, 2008 and 2019.

And a few years back, Rachael candidly revealed the “weirdest and most wrong” part of her sex life with Freddie…

Freddie Flintoff’s wife’s sex confession

In 2017, Rachael appeared alongside her famous hubby on Channel 4’s Married To A Celebrity: The Survival Guide.

Not shy to share a saucy confession, Rachael made a savage dig as she discussed their wax life. She told Freddie: “This is the weirdest and most wrong out of everything you do.

“Robbie Savage bought him a Fitbit for Christmas but there’s certain intimate moments in the bedroom, you should take your Fitbit off.”

Freddie defends himself

She went on: “Things are happening and then your husband’s wrist is flashing telling him his heartbeat and how hard he’s working. It’s really wrong.

“It’s putting me off though, It’s like you’re seeing it as another training session rather than anything elset’s really not nice.”

However, Freddie soon defended himself and said that wearing the gadget it helps push himself to “try a bit harder”.

He explained: “I just want to get my steps in! But if I try a bit harder, I can get to 4,000 calories.”

Freddie and Rachael met in 2002 at a cricket ground in Birmingham where Rachael was promoting her business.

She said previously: “He really wasn’t my type physically, because I always go for dark men, but I thought he was the funniest guy I had ever met. He got hold of my mobile number and texted me a couple of times, and we met up for a drink, and I was pretty much bowled over by his charm.”

Rachael previously revealed she never calls him Freddie. Instead he goes by Andrew at home as the nickname is his professional identity.

