Former child star and pop heartthrob Sean Maguire returns to Death in Paradise after 13 years

Sean Maguire guest stars in the 100th episode of Death in Paradise, and fans of the Caribbean crime drama will know he’s popped up on the show before to cause grief!

The actor, best known in the UK for roles in EastEnders, Grange Hill, and Scott and Bailey, will make a special appearance to celebrate the show’s milestone anniversary.

Here’s everything you need to know about Death in Paradise star Sean Maguire, his acting career, and his love life.

Sean Maguire returns to Death in Paradise as Marlon Collins (Credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures/sDenis Guyenon)

How old is Death in Paradise star Sean Maguire?

Sean was born on April 18, 1976, in Ilford, London. He began his acting career aged just 5.

Now 47 years old, Sean returns to British TV screens to play Marlon in the newest season of Death in Paradise.

Where is Sean from?

Although he was born in Ilford, Sean moved to the States to pursue his acting career.

He also has Irish roots, being one of six siblings from the famous Irish dance school Maguire–O’Shea. Sean himself danced competitively as a child.

Along with his wife, Sean Maguire became a naturalised citizen of the United States on September 23, 2020.

Sean Maguire singing at Party in the Park in 1994 during his pop career (Credit: Edward Hirst/Shutterstock)

Who did Sean Maguire play in EastEnders?

It was a good 30 years ago now, but Sean Maguire used to be a series regular on EastEnders. He portrayed Aidan Brosnan in the London-based soap from January to December 1993.

Despite only appearing on the soap for a year, Aidan had quite a rollercoaster of storylines. He was a promising young footballer for Walford FC away from his home in Ireland, so Arthur (Bill Treacher) and Pauline Fowler (Wendy Richard) took him in.

However, he quickly became embroiled with troublemaker Mandy Salter (Nicola Stapleton), who convinced him to skip practice and get drunk. After drinking too much, Aidan climbed on top of a car and fell off, seriously damaging his leg and ending his football career.

Mandy attempted to console him with drugs, and eventually the pair became homeless squatters on Albert Square. After a suicide attempt – and realising Walford probably wasn’t the best place for him – Aidan returned home to Ireland.

What is Sean Maguire doing now?

This Sunday, Sean will reprise his role of Marlon Collins in Death in Paradise’s 13th series. Avid Death in Paradise fans will remember Marlon’s first appearance… all the way back in the show’s very first episode in 2011!

Back then, Sean starred alongside Ben Miller as DI Richard Poole. His character Marlon was put in jail after being accused of stealing yachts.

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little, who has portrayed series lead DI Neville Parker since 2020, said: “It was very exciting to see Sean Maguire come back out too. He was in the first ever episode and came back to play the same character.

“That isn’t really referenced in the episode, but eagle-eyed viewers will clock that! I’ve met Sean a handful of times, and I just loved him. He was fun, funny, professional and a brilliant actor.”

Sean Maguire has had a varied acting career (Credit: INFphoto.com)

What else has Sean Maguire been in?

Sean Maguire is an English-American actor, famous for roles in Grange Hill, EastEnders, Scott & Bailey, and Once Upon a Time. He also had a huge pop career at the height of his fame.

Sean first hit the big time as a 10 year old in 1988, when he was cast in Grange Hill. He played Tegs Ratcliffe in the British school drama.

After graduating from Grange Hill, Sean joined popular soap EastEnders. There, he played the role of Aidan Brosnan for one year in 1993.

He portrayed Marty, the son of Nigel Le Vaillant’s character Dr Paul Dangerfield in Dangerfield’s first two seasons from 1995. Tim Vincent later took over the role.

Season two of BBC One holiday rep drama Sunburn followed in 2000, alongside Michelle Collins. It was around this time that Sean moved to the US, where he became a sitcom regular. In the noughties, he won regular roles in US sitcoms Off-Centre (2001-2002), Eve (2003-2006) and The Class (2006-2007).

He then starred in parody film Meet the Spartans (2008), which was a box office hit despite being universally panned by critics.

Sean returned to UK drama again in 2012, when he took the role of PC Paul McCartney in the early seasons of Scott & Bailey. He was the love interest of the titular DI Rachel Bailey, played by Suranne Jones.

From 2013, he took over the role of Robin Hood from Tom Ellis for American fantasy drama Once Upon a Time. Writers killed him off early on, but were forced to bring him back due to his popularity. He subsequently appeared until 2018.

And finally, in 2024, he’s reprising the role of Marlon for Death In Paradise season 13.

Why did Sean Maguire leave Once Upon a Time?

Sean was first asked to leave Once Upon a Time due to the natural progress of the story.

In heartbreaking scenes, Sean’s character Robin Hood took a blow intended for his partner Regina. He made the ultimate sacrifice, jumping in front of his true love, and leaving kids Roland and baby Robin behind.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Sean said: “The guys phoned me and told me what their plan was. It was a decision made by [executive producers] Adam [Horowitz] and Eddy [Kitsis], so I don’t want to speak on their behalf. They told me certain things they had in mind and there’s a reason why they felt that this was the end for Robin.”

He later told The Hollywood Reporter: “I felt like it was an abrupt end; I didn’t feel the character had any development and wasn’t really written for.”

Once Upon a Time fans will know, however, that Robin did eventually return to the show in a limited capacity after fan fury.

Sean Maguire with son Flynn Patrick Maguire and wife Tanya Flynn at The Lion King Singalong (Credit: Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com)

Is Death in Paradise star Sean Maguire married?

Sean Maguire married former police detective Tanya Flynn in 2012. The pair have three children together, Flynn Patrick, eight, Leo James, six and Amèlie Rose, two.

After the birth of their daughter in September 2021, Sean tweeted that the family was now complete.

He said: “Feeling very grateful to my incredible wife Tanya for bringing our beautiful daughter Amèlie Rose into the world.

“The boys & I couldn’t be more in love with her. Our family is complete.”

How tall is Death in Paradise star Sean Maguire?

Sean is 5 foot 10.5 inches tall (1.79m).

For comparison’s sake, that’s the same height as Daniel Craig, King Charles and Kendall Jenner.

He’s a fair bit smaller than his Death in Paradise co-star Ralf Little, who is six foot!

Sean Maguire with his Dangerfield co-stars Nigel Le Vaillant and Lisa Faulkner in 1994 (Credit: Shutterstock)

What is Death in Paradise star Sean Maguire’s net worth?

Sean has been doing all right for himself in the US!

The actor has accumulated an estimated net worth of £15.7 million, according to Idol Net Worth.

This is also as a result of his previous singing career, where he enjoyed several chart hits.

Sean Maguire’s successful singing career

Of course, Death in Paradise viewers will no doubt recognise actor Sean for his pop career, too.

The Justin Bieber of his day (we’re being kind), he achieved chart success with songs including Good Day, and Someone to Love.

Sean released three albums: his self-titled debut album in 1994, Spirit in 1996, and Greatest Hits in 1998. His biggest hit was Good Day, which reached number 12 in May 1996.

The former child star announced his retirement from the music industry during his final performance at Maesteg Town Hall, part of his Chick N Bay 9T5 4EVA tour.

Death in Paradise series 13 starts on Sunday, February 04, 2024 at 9pm on BBC One.

