Inside Kevin Fletcher’s family farm at Christmas – from Santa’s village to complaints over prices

Since 2021, Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher has turned his farming dream into a reality — converting 120 acres of land into a thriving, family-led farm.

While farming can be “traumatic” at times, the Fletchers are embracing their pastoral lifestyle. They even have lambs on the way.

The farm has become a popular yuletide attraction in recent years. And now, in a new festive edition of Fletchers’ Family Farm, we will be getting a glimpse of how they bring their winter wonderland to life.

Walking in the Fletchers’ winter wonderland

In a 2023 post on Instagram, the Fletcher family gave viewers an insight into their first-ever festive event. The exterior of a marquee was accessible via an archway made up of gorgeous greenery, which, indoors, glowed with lights.

To keep the young ones entertained, there was a giant snow globe and a piano outside Santa’s grotto.

Either side of the entrance were giant nutcracker dolls, while the grotto itself included the big guy himself sitting opposite a roaring fire as he and his elves enchanted their young visitors.

What is at the Fletchers’ family farm this year?

Compared to 2023, the family took their Christmas adventure up a notch for 2025. Their festive offering included a vast range of events and activities.

According to the farm’s official website, the “adventure begins” with a tractor ride through Candy Cane Lane. Here, “sparkling decorations glow, and playful elves pop out from behind the trees to greet you”.

Then, visitors are invited to get “swept up in the joy of Christmas” and join the farm’s “merry band of elves”.

Next, visitors were able become a qualified elf as they partake in the Elf’s Workshop to craft some Christmas goodies. Following this is some toasted marshmallows by the fire in an “enchanted woodland,” before the main event: meeting Santa at his grotto.

While the Fletchers didn’t share much about the event’s aesthetics, a recent Instagram Story on their official account featured presents piled to the ceiling and a green archway adorned with giant bows and lights.

Price controversies

The farm previously amassed controversy (Credit: Splash News)

However, the Fletchers’ family farm, based in Wincle, near Macclesfield in Cheshire, hasn’t come without its controversies. Back in 2023, the themed Christmas event was slammed for being “far too dear” for your average family.

As reported by Manchester Evening News at the time, prices ranged from £18-£20 for children up to 18 months, £48-£54 for children aged 1-15 years, and £24-£28 for those aged 16 and over.

The prices reportedly varied depending on which date in December people chose, and disappointed families took to social media to complain about the price, bemoaning that it was only accessible to “upper-class Tories” and celebrities.

One family even claimed on social media that a trip to the farm would cost them £140.

However, since the controversy, the prices haven’t decreased.

According to the website, a family ticket, which includes one adult and one child, costs £96. Extra child and adult tickets cost £48 each, while an extra child under one costs £8.

The Fletcher family farm at Christmas

Earlier this month, ITV aired Fletchers’ Country Workshop. This Christmas-themed episode centred on Kelvin’s wife Liz as she crafted some festive goodies. But as we know, the family aren’t stopping there. A second Christmas special is on the way.

While Kelvin has kept mostly schtum, he told Lorraine Kelly what viewers can expect in a November interview.

“Speaking of Christmas, we’ve just come back from filming a Christmas special. So, I won’t give no spoilers here, I’ll get in trouble! But, we’ve just been filming a Christmas special in preparation for our own Christmas event here,” he said.

Fletchers’ Family Farm at Christmas drops on December 28 on ITV and ITVX.

