Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz have shared an exciting Fletchers’ Family Farm update.

The couple have revealed the wonderful news that their farm family will soon be growing…

Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz live on a farm with their four young children (Credit: ITV)

Kelvin and Liz Fletcher share farm update

Two years ago, former Emmerdale star and 2019 Strictly Come Dancing champion Kelvin and his wife Liz, swapped city life in Oldham for a 120-acre farm in the Peak District.

Since then, they have been documenting their farming journey on their ITV show, Fletchers’ Family Farm.

The programme is now in its third series, with viewers sharing in the family’s highs and lows.

Earlier this year, Kelvin, Liz and their three kids were forced to vacate their home as a “nightmare” fire tore through it while they were away.

However, the Fletchers have now reassured fans that everything is back up and running, and, even better, they have some exciting news to share…

Fletchers prepare for new arrivals next year

Appearing on Lorraine today (November 13), the Fletchers brought fans up to speed.

“You’ve just got to keep carrying on and we have done!” Liz said, when quizzed about life after the fire. “We’ve expanded on the cows, we’ve expanded on the sheep.”

Kelvin and Liz Fletcher are expecting some new arrivals (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

“Speaking of sheep, this is now mating season as you mentioned before,” Kelvin teased, before adding quickly: “I have to be clear, that’s not me and Liz! That is for the sheep.”

“We’re getting the tup ready because we’re already looking ahead to springtime, when we will be expecting some lambs.”

He continued: “So, the important time now is with our male sheep and getting them ready to go out there and meet the females.”

Wishing them all the best for their new arrivals!

Read More: Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher reveals real reason he and wife bought farm despite Hollywood plans

Are you a fan of Fletchers’ Family Farm? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!