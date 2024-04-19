Everything Fern Britton has said about a This Morning return amid claims TV bosses are ‘scrambling to get her back’

Fern Britton is reportedly wanted by TV bosses for a possible return to daytime following her appearance on This Morning recently.

Reports recently claimed that TV bosses are “scrambling” to make a comeback to daytime telly for Fern work. Fern hosted This Morning for 10 years from 1999 to 2009.

She recently appeared on the This Morning sofa to discuss her time in the CBB house. Her appearance left many fans begging her to make a return to the daytime show – even as a half-term stand-in!

But what has Fern said about returning after all these years? Let’s take a look…

Fern Britton on This Morning return

Unfortunately for fans, Fern might not be up for making a full return to This Morning. During her time in the Celebrity Big Brother house, Fern shut down a question about what she thinks of the scandal surrounding the show this past year.

I don’t think I’d be able to turn the clock back; it wouldn’t work that way.

Phillip Schofield – who Fern hosted with for many years – quit ITV completely last May. It came as he admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague. Holly Willoughby then quit the show in October 2023.

Speaking to Princess Kate‘s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, Fern told him: “Genuinely I haven’t been there for 15 years. I got off the train and it’s way over the horizon now.”

Fern previously said that she feels “you should never look back” as she discussed a return to This Morning. Speaking to Good Housekeeping last year, Fern said: “My time at This Morning was marvellous and I adored the 10 years I was there.

“I feel you should never look back. I don’t think I’d be able to turn the clock back; it wouldn’t work that way.”

However, more recently, Fern said that she would probably still be at This Morning if she and Phillip were getting on.

Feud rumours surrounded Fern and Phil and reports claimed an incident behind the scenes sparked Fern to leave.

Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield

In his memoir, Life Is What You Make It, Phil discussed the moment. It was apparently over the content of a This Morning episode. He wrote: “I walked back into the makeup room and calmly said: ‘Please don’t do that to me again.’ I think, for whatever reason, that was the point Fern decided she didn’t want to do This Morning any more.”

Speaking to MailOnline in March of this year, Fern said when asked if it was her choice to leave: “To leave This Morning? Ultimately, yes. I loved it and I would probably still be there if… Phillip and I were not getting on very well at that stage.”

