Fern Britton tipped for ‘sensational’ This Morning return amid ‘scramble’ to get her back on the box

Former This Morning star Fern Britton could return to the show she left in 2009, the bookies claim.

There’s a reported “scramble” to get the 66-year-old back on the telly following her successful stint on Celebrity Big Brother.

Fern came fifth in Celebrity Big Brother (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton set for This Morning ‘return’

Last month, Fern finished in fifth place on Celebrity Big Brother. She was saved from eviction three times over the course of the series.

Now, speculation is rife over what she’ll do next following on from her successful stint in the CBB house.

Bookmakers betideas.com reckon a return to This Morning could be on the cards for the star.

Fern, of course, hosted the show for 10 years between 1999 and 2009.

“Many are wondering what’s next for Fern Britton after making the final of Celebrity Big Brother last month, with a host of daytime TV shows reportedly scrambling to get her back on our screens sooner rather than later,” Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com said.

Fern is 6/1 to return to This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What next for Fern?

Lee continued.

“Britton has been backed into 6/1 to make a sensational return as a presenter on ITV’s This Morning – a role she last left in 2009 – whilst seats on both Lorraine (8/13) and Loose Women (4/5) are also well in the mix,” he said.

“Should Britton opt for something less sedentary, a trip to the jungle to feature as a contestant on the next season of I’m A Celebrity trades at 7/2, whilst an opportunity to take to the rink on Dancing on Ice looks attractive at 8/1,” he then added.

The TV star is also at 4/1 to get her own travel show. She’s at 5/1 to get her own talk show.

Doors have reportedly opened for Fern (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fern Britton tipped for TV return

Earlier this month, it was reported that Fern could be set to make a more permanent return to TV.

Speaking to the MailOnline, a telly insider said: “Fern is so relatable but after she left This Morning under a bit of a dark cloud she was kind of forgotten.”

“After such a long time things didn’t end well and it meant that perhaps her legacy there had been ignored, but the second she was back on the sofa they realised what they had been missing for all of these years,” they then continued.

“For many of the bosses it is a no-brainer to use her as much as they can, and of course as much as Fern wants to commit. She is the most experienced and talented of broadcasters and is absolutely adored by the British public.”

Additionally, Fern’s pals reportedly claim that there are “more opportunities” for Fern now that Phillip Schofield is “no longer at ITV calling the shots like he did before”.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

