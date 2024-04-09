Fern Britton to ‘make TV comeback’ now Phillip Schofield is ’no longer calling the shots’: ‘If you crossed him you were done for’

Fern Britton could apparently make a TV comeback following her Celebrity Big Brother success – and as Phillip Schofield is “no longer calling the shots” at ITV, a report claims.

Former This Morning presenter Fern, 66, recently reached the final of Celebrity Big Brother, finishing in fifth place. Shortly after her stint in the famous house, she returned to the This Morning sofa to reflect on her time on the reality show.

Her appearance on the daytime show, however, sparked a flurry of fan comments begging her to make a return to TV. Now, a source claims there could be some opportunities on the horizon for Fern…

Will Fern Britton make a TV comeback after her TV success? (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton on This Morning

Speaking to the MailOnline, an insider claimed: “Fern is so relatable but after she left This Morning under a bit of a dark cloud she was kind of forgotten.

“After such a long time things didn’t end well and it meant that perhaps her legacy there had been ignored, but the second she was back on the sofa they realised what they had been missing for all of these years.

“For many of the bosses it is a no-brainer to use her as much as they can, and of course as much as Fern wants to commit. She is the most experienced and talented of broadcasters and is absolutely adored by the British public.”

A source claimed that Phillip is “no longer calling the shots” at ITV (Credit: Cover Images)

Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield

Meanwhile, friends of Fern have apparently claimed there’s “many opportunities for Fern” now that Phillip is “no longer at ITV calling the shots like he did before”.

The source claims that Phil “wielded so much power there”.

Fern and Phillip reportedly feuded for some years during and after her time on This Morning. Back in 2020, during a radio interview, Fern said of the rift claims: “There was also a persistent rumour that I left because Phillip was being paid more than me and I always say to people, ‘Why would I leave a show to go to nothing if I was worried about money?'”

Fern recently won over fans on Celebrity Big Brother (Credit: Cover Images)

Why Fern left This Morning

She added: “Something happened and I thought, ‘That’s it really’ and I walked away and resigned. I was treated pretty poorly, actually. And after a while I just thought, ‘Sod it.'”

Elsewhere, speaking in his memoir in 2020, Phil claimed they had rowed backstage at the daytime show. It was apparently over the content of a This Morning episode. He wrote: “I walked back into the makeup room and calmly said: ‘Please don’t do that to me again.’ I think, for whatever reason, that was the point Fern decided she didn’t want to do This Morning any more.”

He also said he had “tried over the years to make it right” but she had “moved on”.

ED! has contacted reps for Fern and Phillip for comment.

