TV presenter Fern Britton is finally opening up about her love life following her break-up from husband Phil Vickery.

In a candid conversation on Wednesday’s episode (April 3) of Lorraine with Christine Lampard, the 66-year-old presenter shared her thoughts on dating and romance.

She revealed: “People say to me: ‘Are you dating? Are you doing this, are you doing that?’ The answer is no. I’m not dating at all. I’m not looking for anything, but – although I’d never want to get married again, or live with anyone again – I’d like just a bit of romance.”

Fern Britton open to love following Phil Vickery split

Hot off her Celebrity Big Brother appearance, the former This Morning presenter mused about her love life.

“A little bit of going out to supper or maybe having a bit of a holiday. Someone to talk to at the end of the day to run things past. That would be nice.”

She finished by clarifying that it wasn’t a “need”, but that it “would be nice”.

Fern Britton and Phil Vickery ‘go separate ways’

The star has been married twice, with her second marriage to Phil Vickery being the most notable.

The couple met on BBC Two’s Ready Steady Cook. Fern presented the show from 1994 to 2000, and celebrity chef Phil was a frequent guest.

They married in 2000 and were together for 20 years. Fern shared the news of their break-up on Twitter, writing: “After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways. We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children. We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your continued kindness and support.”

Fern Britton’s dating life

Interestingly, Fern’s romantic journey has seen its fair share of complexities.

Before marrying Phil, Fern ended her marriage to Clive Jones – the former Chief Executive of ITV News and Regions.

Reflecting on their break-up, Fern revealed on the Walking The Dog with Emily Dean podcast in 2022 that a rift emerged when he feared she was more intelligent than him.

She said: “He had this degree and I don’t. I secretly went off and did the Mensa test. I lied, I said I was going somewhere else. It took a day to do this test. I passed – and quite well too.

“Then he was furious so he did it because he’s got a huge brain. But he’s not a problem solver and he didn’t get it. So an immense rift opened.”

Fern recently appeared on Celebrity Big Brother

In an interview on This Morning, the Celebrity Big Brother alum opened up about her refusal to watch the show because she didn’t want to “embarrass” herself.

The presenter made it all the way to the final and ended up placing fifth.

However, despite not wanting to see herself on-screen – Britton called her Big Brother experience an “adventure”.

She said: “I could do with an adventure, and I haven’t had an adventure for a little while. I quite like feeling uncomfortable and I thought I’d give it a go.”

