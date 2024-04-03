Fern Britton planning ‘ultimate revenge’ on Phillip Schofield with ‘big TV comeback’

After weeks of entertaining us on Celebrity Big Brother, it’s alleged that Fern Britton is planning a more permanent return to TV as she seeks to “plot revenge” on her former co-star Phillip Schofield.

The 66-year-old presenter hosted This Morning from 1999, first alongside John Lesli, and then Phillip, 62, who joined in 2002.

However, she stepped down in 2009 after reportedly finding out she was being paid “considerably less” than Phillip.

She has now admitted her stint on CBB has given her back her love for TV.

Fern finished in fifth place on Celebrity Big Brother last month (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton tipped to make TV return

A source claimed to Bella: “Fern is planning her big TV comeback. She’s desperate to do her own chat show and is already in talks with TV networks.

Now Phillip isn’t in the picture any more, she can get her ultimate revenge.

“CBB has done her the world of good, the public forgot how likeable she is, but the show has given her that new lease of life. It’s no secret she was treated badly before, and it put her off doing TV again. But now she feels ready to be back on screens.”

They added: “She’s warm, caring and fun – all the things TV producers look for in a host. Now Phillip isn’t in the picture any more, she can get her ultimate revenge and be a success on TV once again!”

Fern and Phillip Schofield hosted This Morning together from 2002 to 2009 (Credit: YouTube)

‘Not expecting anything special’

However, Fern was coy talking to Christine Lampard on Lorraine today.

She said: “I love doing the odd bits and pieces but I’ve had my time in the sun, it’s time for younger people to come through.

“A bit of work here and there is lovely but I’m not expecting anything special. Actually, it made me want to be behind the cameras a bit more.”

Fern continued that her “dream” is for one of her novels to be turned into a drama.

“I could learn to produce and to understand script writing. There’s lots to learn beyond what I have done,” she added.

Fern says she hopes for one of her novels to be turned into a drama (Credit: Cover Images)

After stepping down from This Morning, Fern went on to host her religion chat show Fern Britton Meets… from 2009 to 2017.

But her teatime talk show, Fern, wasn’t a success and was cancelled after one series in 2011.

In recent years, she has hosted documentaries such as My Cornwall, Watercolour Challenge, and Britain’s Best Places to Live for Channel 5.

